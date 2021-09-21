Facebook launches new Portal+ and battery-powered Portal Go

Connect with friends, family, and coworkers from anywhere with the Facebook Portal Go wireless video-calling device. It allows you to make video calls via WhatsApp, Messenger, or Zoom and transform calls with AR masks and quirky backgrounds. Its Smart Camera automatically pans and zooms, so you’re always in frame. It’ll even adjust its frame if someone enters the room to keep everyone in the video call. Moreover, equipped with Smart Sound, the Facebook Portal Go enhances the talker’s voice while also minimizing background noise. So everyone can hear your conversations clearly. This wireless video-calling device is also compatible with Alexa, enabling you to control your smart home and more via voice command. You can even enjoy your favorite music, video, news, and games apps during your downtime. Finally, its lightweight and battery-powered design make it great for moving around the home or taking on the go.

