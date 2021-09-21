CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raptors Sign Reggie Perry

By Rory Maher
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Raptors have signed second-year forward Reggie Perry, per a team press release. Financial details of the move were not disclosed, but Blake Murphy (formerly of The Athletic) tweets that it will be an Exhibit 10 contract for training camp. Exhibit 10 contracts can be converted into standard or two-way deals and give players like Perry the opportunity to earn bonuses worth up to $50K if they end up joining the club’s G League affiliate after being cut, which seems pretty likely in this case, as Murphy notes.

