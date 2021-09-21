Raptors Sign Reggie Perry

Knicks president Leon Rose indicated the club is well-positioned to make a big trade and he’s ready to pounce when the opportunity arrives, Marc Berman of the New York Post writes. “We’re going to be aggressive as far as knowing what’s going on and as far as being on top of things and looking at opportunities,’’ Rose said. “But at the same time, we’re going to be prudent and disciplined in decisions that we make that are going to take into account positives and negatives, short term, long term, all those factors in a decision-making process.’’ The Knicks own 15 picks in the next four drafts, which could come in handy in trade talks.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO