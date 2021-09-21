The Air Force Is Testing Robotic Loaders To Mount Hypersonic Missiles On Its Bombers
The ability to rapidly load large hypersonic missiles onto Air Force bombers that are operating from remote airfields is of increasing importance. Picture the scene, a decade or so in the future. A close ally of the United States in the Asia-Pacific region has come under attack from a regional power, and the U.S. Air Force has deployed bombers to the area. These aircraft are stationed at established airfields but without the major infrastructure to support large-scale bomber operations, to reduce the chances of having these assets knocked out on the ground.www.thedrive.com
