Aerospace & Defense

The Air Force Is Testing Robotic Loaders To Mount Hypersonic Missiles On Its Bombers

By Thomas Newdick
thedrive
thedrive
 8 days ago
The ability to rapidly load large hypersonic missiles onto Air Force bombers that are operating from remote airfields is of increasing importance. Picture the scene, a decade or so in the future. A close ally of the United States in the Asia-Pacific region has come under attack from a regional power, and the U.S. Air Force has deployed bombers to the area. These aircraft are stationed at established airfields but without the major infrastructure to support large-scale bomber operations, to reduce the chances of having these assets knocked out on the ground.

