‘Cry Macho’ review: This dull, pointless film is a waste of time

For over two decades, it’s felt as if Clint Eastwood has been saying goodbye. Starting with “Unforgiven,” a film that could almost be seen as the last western, he’s spent the better part of his late period ruminating on his place in all of this. “Unforgiven” saw Eastwood saddling up on the horse one (almost) final time. “Blood Work” and “Gran Torino” felt like trips down “Dirty Harry” way, aged men of authority doling out justice one last time. “The Mule” tied it all together into perhaps his most somber affair, a man so committed to his passion that by the time he sat down to breathe it all in, there was no air left to go around. Each of these films are of a piece with one another, Eastwood examining the effects of his career on himself and those he loved. A hero’s final stand(s) moving into that hero, looking back and questioning if the violence (i.e., the work) was all worth it. As he rambles into his ninth decade alive and his seventh in this business, the anger, regret, and flights of heroism seem to have subsided. In their place is a feeling of inner peace in the form of the lovely “Cry Macho.”

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO