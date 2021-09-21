CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Cry Macho’ review: This dull, pointless film is a waste of time

By Virginia Pittman
 8 days ago
I’m sorry to say that Clint Eastwood’s latest feature film is a dud – plain and simple. I had hopes that Cry Macho might would be an interesting adventure film about a harrowing rescue. This isn’t an adventure and it’s certainly not interesting. The dialogue is dull, the story is largely empty, and the acting is only average at best. This film does prove that Eastwood can still give a pretty good performance even at 91, but what this film also proves is that an actor can’t save a film that’s script is helplessly lacking.

