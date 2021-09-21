CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Democrats are holding the first hearing in 23 years on a measure to lift the elderly and disabled out of poverty

By Ayelet Sheffey
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ksnnx_0c3M13bP00
Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH).

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

  • The Senate is holding a hearing on improving Supplemental Security Income for the first time in 23 years.
  • SSI's maximum benefits, provided to the elderly and disabled, currently fall below the poverty line.
  • Sen. Sherrod Brown wants to boost those benefits in Democrats' social spending bill.
  • See more stories on Insider's business page .

For the first time in over two decades, a critical benefit for the low-income elderly and severely disabled is getting a hearing in the Senate.

The Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program provides monthly checks to nearly 8 million Americans who have a disability or are over the age of 65 and are low-income. The maximum federal SSI benefit of $794 per month is $279 below the federal poverty level and some Democrats want to lift it higher.

Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown, who reintroduced the Supplemental Security Income Restoration Act in June, is leading Tuesday's hearing of the Senate Finance Subcommittee on Social Security, Pensions, and Family Policy to discuss improvements to the program.

The last time Senate held a hearing on the issue was in 1998, when monthly SSI payments were $494, which fell below the Dept. of Health and Human Services poverty guidelines even at the time.

Brown is pushing to get the proposals in the bill - like increasing SSI benefits to 100% above the poverty level for individuals - included in Democrats' $3.5 trillion social spending bill.

"The promise of Social Security is to ensure that no one in America should live in poverty - least of all our nation's seniors and people with disabilities," Brown said in a statement, adding that "Congress must prioritize these long-overdue reforms as part of upcoming recovery legislation."

Insider reported earlier this month that Brown's proposal to boost SSI benefits would lift 3.3 million people out of poverty and cut the poverty rate of SSI recipients by more than half, citing the Urban Institute.

Disability advocates lauded the senate hearing. Rebecca Vallas, senior fellow at the Center for American Progress, wrote on Twitter that the hearing is "historic," given that the last Senate hearing on SSI was in 1998 and the last hearing on SSI's eligibility criteria was in 1987.

Mia Ives-Rublee, director of the Disability Justice Initiative and the Center for American Progress, who is testifying at the hearing, wrote on Twitter that restoring the program will "fulfill its original intent" of lifting those burdened by economic hardship out of poverty.

The Democrats' $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill includes other measures to address poverty, like giving families with children monthly checks through an extended child tax credit. But the size of the bill has some more moderate Democrats concerned, and given that fully funding Brown's bill would require about $510 billion in new spending, according to the Social Security Administration, its inclusion won't be easy.

But, as Brown wrote in a letter to the Social Security Administration, raising asset limits would cost just $8 billion, showing potential for some of the measures in his bill to be included in the spending package if the whole proposal doesn't make the cut.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 385

Lorraine Mc
8d ago

Where is the $200.00 a month Biden promised in his campaign speechs for Social Security? People on Social Security retirement income need a boost as well!! Not just Social Security Disability!! The whole system needs an upgrade!!

Reply(44)
130
Benny Angelo
8d ago

all in all that's good but there should still be more for the elderly and disabled they've paid their dues I do not believe that this would actually take place they've kept the elderly way way down for the longest time as long as I can remember watching my mother and father wibble away with the pennies they've given I will believe it when I see it they shouldn't have to pay a dime in medical but yet that preferred to buy bread versus their medication it is a sorry Day in the United States of America

Reply(19)
87
Orion Zed
8d ago

Double the amount of money the elderly and disabled get and close some of the tax loopholes the wealthy like to take advantage of. Done! ;)

Reply(13)
93
Related
Axios

House Democrats pass bill to suspend debt limit

House Democrats on Wednesday passed a bill, 219-212, to suspend the debt limit through December 2022, sending it to the Senate, where it is expected to fail. Why it matters: Democrats are trying to exhaust all options in order to pass the debt limit on the floor without forcing it to go through the partisan budget reconciliation process, but Republicans continue to obstruct that effort.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sherrod Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poverty#Social Security Benefits#Democrats#Social Security Act#Ssi#Senate#Americans#Pensions#Dept#Health And Human Services#The Urban Institute
walls102.com

Democrats try delicate tax maneuvers for $3.5 trillion bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats have begun the serious work of trying to implement President Joe Biden’s expansive spending plan. But getting there will require remarkable legislative nimbleness, since Biden has said the revenue to pay for it must come only from Americans who earn more than $400,000 a year. Republicans have vowed lockstep opposition to the plan, and they are turning their anger against proposed tax breaks they portray as subsidies for wealthy elites rather than help for the poor and middle class. Electric vehicles became a rallying symbol as class-warfare overtones echoed through a committee session Tuesday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Infrastructure bill: Progressives rebel, say they'll tank infrastructure legislation: LIVE UPDATES

House Rules Committee sets meeting to craft emergency measure to raise debt ceiling. Democratic leaders are seeking other means to raise the debt ceiling after Republicans blocked a pair of efforts this week. GOP lawmakers said they won't participate in a debt ceiling hike because it will facilitate spending on Democrat-backed legislation, such as Biden's $3.5 trillion spending bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NBC News

House Democrats divided over infrastructure bill

Speaker Pelosi is planning a Thursday vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill, but progressive Democrats say they’ll oppose that bill without a deal to advance the $3.5 trillion social and climate policy bill too. Congress also faces a Thursday deadline to fund the government.Sept. 28, 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Senate Republicans block legislation to avert government shutdown

Republican Senators voted against a resolution that would have kept the government open and lifted the debt limit to prevent a default on the nation’s credit.The Senate voted 49-49 after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, switched his vote so he could bring the measure up again. Mr Schumer criticised Republicans for putting the nation’s credit at risk. “The Republican Party has solidified itself as the party of default, the party that says America doesn’t pay its debts” Mr Schumer said on the floor of the Senate after the vote. “Republicans would let the country default for the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

30K+
Followers
6K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy