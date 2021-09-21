CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Researchers use exosome-based strategy to block HIV in mice

NIH Director's Blog
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a new study supported by the National Institutes of Health, researchers used exosomes, tiny nanoparticles capable of being taken up by cells, to deliver novel protein into the cells of mice infected with HIV. The protein attached to HIVs’ genetic material and prevented it from replicating, resulting in reduced levels of HIV in the bone marrow, spleen, and brain. The study, funded by NIH’s National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) and published in Nature Communications, paves the way for the development of novel delivery systems for suppressing HIV.

