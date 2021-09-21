'Pick one thing': To grow your brand, agents say to take baby steps

Jed Berger, CMO of Foot Locker, doesn’t really hate marketing. As he tells Brand Insider this week, it is just that he likes a great idea and a great product more. Product development and product marketing are becoming more intimately connected. When the product comes with relevance, with a story, then the marketing can be more authentic and even more efficient. This evolution is clearest at Foot Locker, which will have dropped literally hundreds of new sneaker model tie-ins just in the second half of 2021. When product relevance is put at the center, then marketing moves more towards demand generation. Suddenly consumer goods, like sneakers, come with their own pre-launch trailers, media buzz, press leaks, and a marketing plan that resembles a movie or video game release.

RETAIL ・ 6 DAYS AGO