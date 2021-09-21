CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Workouts

Pilates Fitness

mymonona.com
 8 days ago

Learn stretching and strengthening exercises to improve endurance, posture, balance and circulation. Fitness Program in the Lounge located upstairs from the Senior Center.

mymonona.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKBW-TV

Fitness Friday – The benefits of walking

Robbie Raugh, fitness and wellness expert says walking is wonderful. You need to incorporate walking into your exercise regime. Why? Robbie says because you get all those cardiovascular benefits of improving your cardiovascular system, sweating toxins out of your body, increasing your energy, reducing your stress, decreasing the aging process, getting that endorphin high and all those aerobic benefits. Robbie says you should work out most days of the week, and did you know if you incorporate 30 minutes of walking into your daily routine, you can burn an extra 150 calories per day. She says a recent study has shown that if you incorporate 40 minutes of walking several times a week, you can actually help that white matter in your brain which is helping to increase your memory, think clearly, and we know our brain is aging as well as our body so we need to work on our brain as well.
WORKOUTS
KGUN 9

Swan Pilates: A whole new way to think about your fitness

Swan Pilates is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend. A system of low-impact movements using the breath to align and strengthen your core. Amp up your game: Golf, Tennis, Cycling, you name it. EXPERIENCED TEACHERS MATTER. Swan Pilates’ “secret sauce” is the quality and expertise of the teachers. All...
WORKOUTS
Bellefontaine Examiner

Fitness power up!

Benjamin Logan Elementary School fourth-graders had the opportunity to participate in the Power Up 4 Fitness program supported by the Mary Rutan Foundation to learn how to make healthy choices now and as they grow. Clinical professionals from Mary Rutan Hospital talked with the students about healthy behaviors such as healthy eating habits, the effects smoking has on the lungs and the heart and how a nutritious diet and physical activity will keep your heart healthy and strong. The students engaged in physical activity to learn they can have fun while they exercise. Benjamin Logan Schools partnered in this initiative with Mary Rutan Foundation representatives, including Deb Orr, Community Health Nurse; Lora Haines, Dietetic Technician; Katey Butler, Wellness Coordinator; and Brooxie Crouch, Chronic Disease Management. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
fitnessgizmos.com

Pilates Wheel COR Portable Pilates Machine

Pilates is a great way to get your body fit with low impact exercises. Pilates machine generally take a bit of space. The Pilates Wheel COR has a compact design but can perform all your favorite reformer pilates moves. It features smooth rolling action to improve your flexibility and range of motion.
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pilates#Senior Center#Strengthening Exercises#Fitness Program
cityofpensacola.com

Free Pilates in Community Maritime Park

Free one-hour pilates classes will be held in Community Maritime Park on the third Sunday of each month throughout 2021 at 10:30 a.m., starting April 18. Classes are open to all ages and levels of experience. Certified instructors from Pure Pilates Studio will provide instruction. The class is free, but you will need to BYOM (Bring Your Own Mat) and any other accessories you would like to use. Stay hydrated! Don't forget to bring a bottle of water. We hope to see you there!
WORKOUTS
lafayetteco.gov

New Water Fitness Classes

The Bob Burger Recreation Center just expanded its Water Fitness offerings. In addition to Water Yoga and Shallow Water Aerobics, we invite you to experience H20 Pilates and LeBlast Splash H20!. H20 Pilates. Perform classic Pilates Mat exercises, designed to uniformly strengthen the body creating a balance of strength and...
WORKOUTS
lagunabeachmagazine.com

Redefining Fitness

Mix up your Pilates routine with local trainer Jenna Leamy on her XFormer machines, which offer a high-intensity, low-impact, full-body, resistance-based workout. When Jenna Leamy moved to Laguna Beach last spring, she was looking for the type of resistance training program that she was used to doing on the East Coast. When she couldn’t find what she was looking for, she decided to open her own fitness studio: reDefined by Jenna Leamy. With more than 10 years of experience as a yoga teacher and six years as a resistance training coach, she wanted to bring her knowledge and expertise to Laguna and offer something different.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
murfreesborotn.gov

Forever Fit

This is a circuit class with interval training. We will use various types of equipment for a total body workout. You must sign up for all classes due to the limited number of spaces available. Limit 20. Meets in room 204. For ages 60+.
MURFREESBORO, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
Lakeland Mom

FITNESS + NUTRITION GUIDE

Use our Fitness + Nutrition Guide to stay healthy and find the best options for exercise in Lakeland and Polk County. Whether you’re looking for a new gym, need a place to exercise with childcare, or are looking for opportunities for your family to exercise together, we are here to help.
LAKELAND, FL
ABC 4

A boutique fitness studio for your unique fitness needs

The Body Lab’s Owner, Jenn Jacobs, came by to tell us about her Pilates and Fitness Boutique Studio for another segment of Fitness Friday. The Body Lab offers group classes and private sessions. Centered around creating a unique fitness and or post-rehab recovery program for each individual based on the participant’s health history, skill and fitness level and posture.
WORKOUTS
mlivingnews.com

Fit & Healthy Water Exercise

Easy on the joints and good for all over are water exercise classes. A warm pool in the chilly months feels good and is welcoming to people wanting a fun, effective workout. There are a number of options for interested older adults. AquaFit. 2543 N. Reynolds Rd. 419 690 6587.
WORKOUTS
Santa Clarita Radio

Embrace A Healthy And Fit Lifestyle With Pilates

Do you remember your New Year’s goals for 2021? It is not too late to start improving your health. It’s never too late, and Movement of Pilates in Santa Clarita can help you achieve a happier, healthier life. Owner and trainer Melissa Lee takes her 20 years of fitness experience...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
LiveScience

How to get fit

Knowing exactly how to get fit doesn’t have to be complicated. Simply put, getting fit requires movement. Running, cycling, dancing, walking, weightlifting and stretching are all fantastic forms of movement that get the heart pumping, blow away the cobwebs, and help with simple tasks like carrying the shopping or climbing a flight of stairs when the elevator is out of service.
WORKOUTS
chanhassen.mn.us

Fit for Life

A fun workout program designed for the active 55+ adult who exercises with few limitations. The class uses various strengths, cardio and balance moves to help you stay active, live a healthy lifestyle, and feel young at heart. Guaranteed to start your day with a smile. $5 Drop-ins as capacity allows.
CHANHASSEN, MN
whatsupmag.com

Fitness Tips: A Gait Analysis

Maybe September’s cooler temperatures will be just the motivation you’ve been waiting for to get outside and start a walking or running routine. But if this is your first time sliding on a pair of athletic shoes to get some serious steps in, you might want to start with a gait analysis.
WORKOUTS
murfreesborotn.gov

Get Fit, Stay Fit

This class focuses on strength, balance, cardio, core, and range of motion. Saturday class added! You must sign up for all classes due to the limited number of spaces available. No class September 6 or October 7. Limit 35. Meets in Room 105.
MURFREESBORO, TN
temple.edu

Zumba Group Fitness Session

Group Fitness Session attendance is determined on a first come, first serve basis. Ticketed reservations will be used for all sessions, tickets will begin being issued 30-minutes prior to the start of a session. Group Fitness Sessions will have the following capacity limits:. Aerobic/Strength--25 Cycling--18 Yoga--15 Zumba--25 Must Have Rec...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ozaukeetimes.com

What’s the difference between yoga and Pilates

Aurora Medical Center Grafton issued the following announcement on Sept. 17. With so many options to get active, you may be wondering what the best option is for you. Two options to consider are yoga and Pilates. In yoga, a person focuses on their breath as they move into different postures. With Pilates, there are low impact exercises designed to focus on building strength, especially in the core area.
WORKOUTS
Well+Good

This Upper Body Pilates Workout Strengthens and Tones in Just 10 Minutes

Some days, weeks, months, the only "workouts" my upper body gets are typing and moving a fork towards my mouth. Admittedly, this is not great for my health or long-term mobility—plus, I'm single AF, and pasta sauce jars aren't exactly going to open themselves. Fortunately, on the latest episode of Good Moves, Chloe de Winter of Go Chlo Pilates offers a solution to this problem, in the form of an upper body Pilates workout that there's almost no excuse not to perform on the regular.
WORKOUTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy