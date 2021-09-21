CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Keebin’ With Kristina: The One With The Grabbity Gloves

By Kristina Panos
hackaday.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI keep saying I need to stay away from auction sites, but then I wouldn’t have as much fodder for Hackaday, would I? As I write this, I’m waiting on a Dell AT101W, which will be my first keeb with Alps switches. Well, hopefully it has Alps SKCM salmon or black switches — according to Deskthority, it might have rubber domes. If it doesn’t keyboard, I will probably salvage the switches and build something more ergonomic. Either way, I’m thinking we need a post about Alps switches, because some people think they’re even better than Cherry MX switches.

hackaday.com

Comments / 0

Related
hackaday.com

Modern Tube Tester Uses Arduino

There was a time when people like us might own a tube tester and even if you didn’t, you probably knew which drug store had a tube testing machine you could use for free. We aren’t sure that’s a testament to capitalistic ingenuity or an inditement of tube reliability — maybe both. As [Usagi] has been working on some tube-based projects, he decided he needed a tester so he built one. You can see the results in the video, below.
COMPUTERS
hackaday.com

Automated Window Blinds Using MQTT And Home Assistant

Finnish software engineer [Toni] is on a quest to modernize his 1991 house, and his latest project was to automate the window blinds and control them using Home Assistant. Unless your blinds have built-in motors, most of the effort of such a project centers around how to integrate and attach the motor — and as [Toni] points out, there are tons of different blinds with all kinds of operating mechanisms. But once you solve that issue, half the battle is over.
TECHNOLOGY
hackaday.com

Homebrew Wattmeter Pays Homage To Sturdy Original

If there’s one instrument that hams and other radio enthusiasts covet, it’s the venerable Bird 43 Thruline wattmeter. The useful RF tool has barely changed in the nearly 70 years since it was first introduced, and they’re built like a tank. This makes Bird meters highly desirable, and therefore quite expensive either brand new or on the swap-meet circuit.
TECHNOLOGY
RideApart

German Gear Maker Detlev Louis Releases DK-GM-3 Gloves

Louis, a German motorcycle gear and equipment distributor, is popular across Europe thanks to its affordable, high-quality products. Though it does carry some premium brands such as Vanucci, AGV, and Caberg, it also has its own range of in-house branded products which offer excellent value for money, especially for those on a budget. Detlev Louis is one of those brands, and it’s all the rage thanks to the popularity of retro-style machines.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Keyboard#Ergonomic Keyboard#Mechanical Keyboards#Dell#Skcm#The Kinesis Advantage#Tofu65#Dsa#Datahand#Nrf52840s#Qmk#Stl#Scholes Glidden
TrendHunter.com

Non-Slip Gamer Finger Gloves

The Razer Gaming Finger Sleeves has been unveiled as a set of sleeves for avid smartphone gamers to incorporate into their gear roster when looking for a better way to enjoy their favorite pastimes at home or out of the house. The sleeves are designed as finger covers that will provide enhanced grip for the wearer to prevent sweat from causing a disturbance during gameplay. The covers also work to enhance touch sensitivity and ensure they won't interfere with the player's ability to partake in their favorite titles.
TECHNOLOGY
hackaday.com

TICO Robot Plays Tic-Tac-Toe By Drawing On A Tiny Whiteboard

Tic-tac-toe (or “Noughts and Crosses”) is a game simple enough to implement in any computer system: indeed it’s often used in beginner’s programming courses. A more challenging project, and arguably more interesting and useful, is to make some kind of hardware that can play it in real life. [mircemk] built a simple yet elegant machine that can play tic-tac-toe against a human player in a way that looks quite similar to the way humans play against one another: by drawing.
VIDEO GAMES
hackaday.com

Erasable Pen Ink Adds Colors To 3D Prints

Changing colors during a 3D print is notoriously difficult. Either you need multiple heads ready to go during the print which increases operating and maintenance costs for your printer, or you need to stop the print to switch the filament and then hope that everything matches up when the print is resumed. There are some workarounds to this problem, but not many of them are as smooth an effortless as this one which uses erasable pen ink to add colors to the filament on the fly.
TECHNOLOGY
hackaday.com

Put A Landscape Scanner On Your Bike And Ride

Google have a fleet of cars travelling the roads of the world taking images for their online StreetView service. You could do much the same thing pedalling on two wheels, with the help of this landscape scanner from [Celian_31]. The basic concept is simple. A powerbank on the bike runs...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
hackaday.com

Plotting To Restore A R0tring CS-50

If you’re of a certain vintage and have ever done any technical drawing, chances are good that you used a r0tring of some kind, be it pencil or pen. Well, r0tring makes more than writing implements. They also made electronic scribers — a small plotter that pens ISO lettering on technical drawings based on typed input. This was a huge time saver over doing it freehand or stenciling each letter. The CS-50 is designed to hold the top-of-the-line r0tring drawing pen, which turned out to be the most expensive part of this restoration aside from the time spent sniffing out issues.
TECHNOLOGY
hackaday.com

Shortwave Radio Picks Up Sideband

With the push to having most of a radio receiver as part of a PC, it might seem odd to have a standalone communication receiver, but [OM0ET] reviews the latest one he picked up, an ATS25. Inside isn’t much: a battery, a speaker, an encoder, and a Si4732 that provides the RF muscle.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over nine months now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Walmart is having a HUGE SALE on laptops and TVs today

Whether you’re looking for laptop deals, including HP laptop deals, or 4K TV deals, including TCL TV deals, you’re in luck as Amazon has launched a huge sale today that will let you enjoy discounts on a variety of 4K TVs and laptops. The offers cover different budget ranges, so no matter how much you’re willing to spend, there’s a discount that’s waiting for you.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Amazon is having a secret tech sale today — here are the best deals to shop

Amazon, a reliable source for discounts on all kinds of devices, appears to be holding a secret tech sale today because of the variety of offers that are currently available. If you look at the retailer’s website, you’ll find all sorts of smartphone deals, tablet deals such as iPad deals, and laptop deals, among many other deals that you wouldn’t want to miss.
ELECTRONICS
TVGuide.com

The Best Roku Deals Right Now in 2021

With all the streaming services that are available these days, it's nice to have one place that brings them all together for you — like a TV guide for the modern streaming experience. That's where Roku comes in. Roku is a set-top box, an accessory that can be added to basically any television in your home in order to provide you with a centralized platform to find all of your favorite streaming content.
ELECTRONICS
goodmorningamerica.com

These 5 laptops are still in stock and on sale at Walmart

With Labor Day weekend upon us and back-to-school shopping coming to a close, it’s time to save big on electronics. Walmart is running its Labor Day sales with deep discounts site-wide as parents and students scour the web to find electronics. Labor Day sales traditionally are the last big chance...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This Gateway laptop is $149 at Walmart today, and it’s perfect for productivity

There are always deals coming down the pipeline, many for new laptops and computers. It’s great because, at any time, you can upgrade an old system, replace one, or grab something extra. What’s not so great is the disparity between value and cost. If you go cheap, generally, you’re sacrificing power, performance, and features. If you go expensive, well, you’re paying a hefty price overall. Buying the cheapest available laptop isn’t always the best idea, either.
ELECTRONICS
Seattle Times

Amazon abruptly banned Washington state treat-maker Chukar Cherries. Months of appeals went unheeded

Chukar Cherries suddenly couldn’t sell a single cherry on Amazon.com. The Prosser, Benton County, company, whose chocolate-covered fruits and nuts have become gift-basket and trail-mix standbys among Washingtonians since the company’s founding 33 years ago, was kicked off the Amazon marketplace on July 19, courtesy of an automated email. “Your...
WASHINGTON STATE
TechRadar

Best Buy Labor Day TV sale: smart TV deals starting at just $139.99

The Best Buy Labor Day TV sales event is officially underway, which means it's a perfect opportunity to score a cheap TV deal with prices starting at just $139.99. The retailer is offering up to $200 off smart Fire TVs from brands like Toshiba and Insignia - and you'll receive a free 3rd generation Echo Dot with your purchase.
ELECTRONICS
1240 WJIM

Dazzling Blue Stones Found in Michigan Aren’t Stones At All

Earlier this year, a friend from Florida introduced me to the 'glowing rocks of the UP' also known as the Yooper Stone. You can read more below:. Now, I'm learning that there's another sought-after, collectible stone here in Michigan: The Leland Blue Stone. Here's the thing though...it's not actually a stone. Let me explain.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy