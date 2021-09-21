Young Des Moines metallers Vended drop blistering first single, Asylum
Young Des Moines metallers Vended have unleashed their killer debut single, Asylum. Ahead of their upcoming performances at Knotfest Iowa and Knotfest Los Angeles in September and November respectively, the band – featuring Corey Taylor’s son Griffin on vocals, Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan’s son Simon on drums, plus guitarists Cole Espeland and Connor Grodzicki, and bassist Jeramiah Pugh – have dropped the incredibly promising first taste of what’s to come…www.kerrang.com
