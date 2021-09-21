Coffee With Coleman: First-Time Homebuyers Share Their Biggest Regrets

Real Estate Fresh Finds is a weekly selection of newly-listed properties in the District, brought to you by Real Living At Home. “A rare, historic Victorian home, 2 minutes from the US Capitol and Supreme Court. With soaring 20-foot ceilings, original pocket doors, four fireplaces with 120-year-old stonework, you will experience a home modernized yet beautifully preserved within keeping of its 1900 history. This 4 story, 4 bedroom house is 2,551 square feet with the potential to add another 500+ square feet. The living room has vaulted ceilings, crown molding, recessed lighting, a gas fireplace and a wine fridge. On the basement level, is an exceptionally large kitchen with granite countertops, recessed lighting, a center island and a food pantry set on beautiful clay tile flooring. Next to the kitchen is the formal dining room where you can enjoy the glow of a gas fireplace when dining and entertaining on those chilly nights. Four bedrooms, and two full baths on levels three and four are tiered with sitting areas overlooking the lower levels. With walls of windows and skylights, the home is filled with abundant light. Enjoy city surround and your Capitol Hill community of neighbors on your front patio enclosed with wrought iron fencing or the privacy and seclusion of your backyard outdoor patio. Excellent location as a rental property. This home also provides an incredible opportunity for a developer or a home renovator in an unrivaled location. Architectural plans for the property are available for inspection on site. Designed by an award-winning architect, these plans realize the full potential of the property by reclaiming large amounts of space lost in previous renovations to create a modern, luxurious inner-city home rivalling any property in the neighborhood. Homes on this street, and in this location, rarely become available — let alone one so close to the very heart of D.C. — so don’t miss your chance to own your own piece of paradise on Capitol Hill.”

