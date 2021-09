• Dr. Christine Deitz, associate director of the Jodie Mahony Center for Gifted Children at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, has been elected as a state representative to the National Association for Gifted Children board of directors. The association is the largest advocacy group focused on the needs of talented children and adolescents in the U.S. Deitz is one of 15 elected board members with the responsibility to read and research current issues, engage in conversations, and help the board reach a consensus on issues that affect children. She also has volunteered for the association's conference committee to help ensure equal representation and inclusiveness.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO