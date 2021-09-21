BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify Suspect Wanted in Connection to an Aggravated Assault in Roxbury
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is looking to identify the above-pictured individual in relation to an aggravated assault that occurred on September 10, 2021, at 7:17 PM at Humboldt Avenue and Ruthven Street in Roxbury. Detectives assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury/Dorchester) are actively reviewing the facts and circumstances...bpdnews.com
Comments / 0