9 foot tall fence (and pond) not enough to deter bike theft

You know this. I know you know this. A reminder never hurts. Should you happen to spot this bike please email me at [email protected] and I’ll poss on to OP. I had my priority continuum onyx stolen last night on the 700 block of Park Road NW (Park View). It was in our backyard (behind our 9 ft tall fence!) hidden behind our cars. Someone had to see into our backyard well enough to 1) jump the fence, 2) get it back over the 9 ft tall fence, and 3) navigate the small pond we have back there (which looks like they got pretty wet).