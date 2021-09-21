CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This 1-of-5 1044 HP Koenigsegg Agera S Is Heading to Auction

By Bryan Hood
Robb Report
 8 days ago
Are you still kicking yourself over missing out on the Koenigsegg Agera S last decade? Well, Friday just might be your lucky day.

Collecting Cars just announced that it’s auctioning off the one-of-five Swedish supercar in Hong Kong. Running from now until the end of the week, the auction offers one last chance to get your hands on one of the rarest supercars of the last decade.

Introduced in 2012 for markets where E85 biofuel wasn’t readily available, the Agera S is an even more exclusive version of the Agera R . The specific example has an emerald-green tinted carbon-fiber body accented with gloss carbon segments and neon green stripes. It was also the first Koenigsegg model to ride on the brand’s now-trademark hollow-space, carbon-fiber “Aircore” wheels. The rims are 40-percent lighter than forged allow wheels, lowering the car’s overall weight and making it easier to pilot at high speeds.

Pop open the car’s dihedral helix doors and you’ll find jet fighter-inspired cockpit. It matches the bold look of the car’s exterior, with plenty of carbon-fiber accents. The bucket seats, meanwhile, are trimmed in black leather with neon-green stitching.

Because it doesn’t run on E85 biodisel, the Agera S does away with its more common sibling’s Flex Fuel system. Everything else is the same. This includes, most importantly of all, its 5.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8. Mated to a seven-speed automatic that sends power to the rear axle, the brawny mill is capable of churning out a hair-raising 1,044 horses and 811 ft lbs of twist. Thanks to all that power the supercar can rocket from zero to 62 mph in just 2.5 second and hit a top speed of 249 mph.

Although its nine years old at this point, this Agera S remains in “superb” and “excellent” condition, according to the auction house, and has just 2,064 miles on the odometer. As of press time, bidding had already reached $957,555. But because of its condition and the fact that it cost $1.46 million brand new, we wouldn’t be surprised to see that number climb much higher.

Check out more images of the Agera S below:

IN THIS ARTICLE
Robb Report

Mercedes-Maybach Celebrates Its 100th Anniversary With a Limited Edition S680 4MATIC Sedan

Making it to 100 is a true accomplishment, which is why Maybach plans to celebrate the feat in style. As has been rumored for months now, Mercedes’s most luxurious sub-brand has announced it will observe its centennial with an exclusive S-Class variant called the Edition 100. Limited to an appropriately small production run of—you guessed it—100 units, the glammed-out sedan blends both beauty and brawn thanks to a gutsy V-12 engine. The Edition 100 will be based on the top-of-the-line Maybach S680 4MATIC sedan that was announced earlier this spring. The two cars are basically identical from a technical perspective, which means...
CARS
Carscoops

The Lamborghini Murcielago LP640 Roadster Defined Italian Supercar Excess In The 2000s

A low-mileage Lamborghini Murcielago LP640 Roadster finished in a particularly rare color is currently up for auction on Bring A Trailer. The Murcielago LP640 was arguably the king of mid-engined supercars in the 2000s and this particular example is finished in a color dubbed Rosso Vic. It is being sold with service records, manufacturer’s literature, an accident-free Carfax report, and an Arizona title.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Motorcycle Monday: Huge Harley-Davidson Collection Heading To Auction

It’s always amazing to go to a museum and see consecutive years of old motorcycles or really any vehicle. You can study the small differences in production methods as the manufacturer figured evolved its craftsmanship, which is just fascinating. Well, now you have a chance to buy part of a massive Harley-Davidson motorcycle collection which includes one from every model year starting with 1910 to 1969. Each bike has been exceptionally restored so the new owners can display them with pride. This collection is amazing enough to make attending the auction just to gawk at all these vintage motorcycles worth the trip, let alone the possibility of owning one or more.
CARS
fordauthority.com

1975 Lincoln Continental Mark IV Batmobile Replica Heads To Auction

Chances are, if you were a kid in the last sixty years, you have seen Batman and Robin rocket from the Batcave in the Batmobile, racing to solve crimes, stop villains, and defend the innocent. The Caped Crusader’s vehicle of choice has appeared in many guises since its debut in Detective Comics #27. The first Batmobile was a red 1939 Cadillac Series 75 convertible when the top was up, and Bruce Wayne’s daily driver when the top was down.
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

First Drive: GTO Engineering Recreates One of the Most Beautiful and Coveted Ferraris Ever Made

If you grew up in the 1980s, then an iconic scene from classic teen movie Ferris Bueller’s Day Off is probably etched in your memory; the one where a red Ferrari gets airborne while the title theme to Star Wars provides the soundtrack. This cinematic moment stars a Ferrari 250 California Spyder on a full-throttle joyride around Chicago. The “Prancing Horse” used during filming, however, was actually a fiberglass replica based on a humble MGB. The faux California Spyder I’m testing, though, is rather different. The latest Revival project from GTO Engineering, following its replica 250 GT SWB we drove earlier...
CARS
Robb Report

The First Official Photo of the 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 Is Here

The Chevrolet C8 Corvette Z06 is almost here—and we’ve got the photographic proof. The Detroit automaker released an official image of the first high-performance variant from the current ‘Vette generation on Monday, just two months after sharing what it would sound like. The marque also revealed that the car will make its full debut on October 26. Now, this isn’t actually the first time we’ve seen the new Z06, but it’s the first time we’ve seen it undisguised. Previous glimpses of the mid-engine speed machine have all seen it covered in garish digital camo, including an image of the car being prepared...
CARS
TrendHunter.com

Cubic Off-Road Adventure Vans

The conceptual Mercedes-Benz G-Van has been designed by Samir Sadikhov as an adventurous vehicle that would provide avid explorers and sports enthusiasts alike with a comfortable experience. The vehicle is characterized by its cubic construction that calls to mind the aesthetic of the Volkswagen Vanagon, but with distinctly rugged finishing touches. The vehicle echoes the G-Class with its round headlights, grille and fender flares.
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

