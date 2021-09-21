FALL FEEL: Partly sunny skies, temps in the mid-70s; heavy rain possible Thursday

New Jersey will experience another day of mostly dry and mild weather before an increase in humidity and rain returns for later in the week.

News 12 New Jersey Meteorologist James Gregorio says today will see partly sunny skies, with temperatures in the mid-70s. Gregorio says conditions today will feel like fall.

Tonight will see mainly clear skies, with temperatures in the low-50s.

MORE: News 12 New Jersey Weather Center

Wednesday will see mostly sunny skies, with temperatures in the mid-70s. Conditions will be warmer. Gregorio says there is the chance for a few spotty showers across the state. Any rain would be minimal and not cause flooding or produce thunderstorms.

Wednesday night will see cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the low-70s.

Thursday will see mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s. The much greater storm and flood threat comes as some tropical rains and a strong cold front gets much closer. The front will produce heavy and perhaps flooding rains with as much as 3 inches of rain for western New Jersey.

Thursday night will temperatures in the mid-60s. Most of the state will get about an inch of rain.

The rain will wrap up Friday. Skies will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the low-70s. Temperatures at night will be in the low-60s.