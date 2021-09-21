CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Amazing World of Gumball Revived at Cartoon Network and HBO Max

By Andy Swift
TVLine
TVLine
 8 days ago
WarnerMedia is taking fans back to Elmore with a new movie and TV series featuring characters from The Amazing World of Gumball .

Gumball, Darwin and more will return to both HBO Max and Cartoon Network with a new movie (tentatively titled The Amazing World of Gumball: The Movie! ) and TV series (tentatively titled The Amazing World of Gumball: The Series ), marking the first original projects greenlit out of Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe, WarnerMedia Kids and Family’s flagship television animation studio within EMEA.

“Staying true to its self-referential and meta comedic roots that endeared The Amazing World of Gumball to fans around the world, the movie begins when Gumball’s biggest fan finds the show’s missing episode and accidentally opens a portal connecting his world to Gumball’s cartoon world,” according to WarnerMedia. “Upon meeting his heroes, our super fan decides to team up with Gumball, Darwin, Anais, Richard and Nicole to save them from a nefarious force overtaking Elmore, while inadvertently unleashing a threat of their very own. Utilizing the latest animation techniques and CG technology, the movie promises to be both a comedic, emotional, and epic conclusion for fans of the original series and a new beginning in establishing the world for the accompanying series.”

The movie will be executive-produced and directed by Ben Bocquelet, and written with Shane Mack. Additional EPs include Sam Register, Vanessa Brookman and Sarah Fell.

“We could not think of a better show to kick off our first batch of project greenlights under the Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe banner,” Sam Register and Vanessa Brookman, co-heads of Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe, said in a statement. “With this movie and new series, we have an ‘amazing’ opportunity with Ben to provide a satisfying conclusion that Gumball fans have been hoping for while also establishing the next chapter of this charming, colorful and inventive series.”

The Amazing World of Gumball — which followed the misadventures of a 12-year-old cat named Gumball and his adoptive brother, a 10-year-old goldfish named Darwin — originally aired for six seasons (2011–2019) on Cartoon Network.

