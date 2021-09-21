CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 Has Now Killed More Americans Than The 1918-19 Spanish Flu

By Stephen Luntz
IFLScience
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1918 the world suffered the first truly global pandemic, widely (although inaccurately) known as the Spanish Flu. Over the following year, it killed somewhere between 20 and 100 million people, including an estimated 675,000 Americans. Thankfully COVID-19 has yet to reach such horrifying figures worldwide. In the United States, however, it has now surpassed the figure from a century before. Although deaths from HIV are probably higher still, it is almost certain COVID-19 is the worst outbreak of infectious disease by raw numbers in the nation's history.

