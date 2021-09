Brett Gardner, in the final month of his age 38 season, is putting together quite the September as the Yankees try to lock up a playoff spot. After belting a three-run home run against Cleveland on Friday night to break the game open and lead the Yanks to a much-needed laugher, the veteran is now up to a 154 wRC+ in September, by far his best monthly mark of the season. Gardner is batting .298 since August came to a close, and after struggling badly at the plate for much of the season, the longest-tenured Yankee is trying to lead the offense to its elusive potential when it matters most.

