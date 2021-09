LA GRANGE, Texas — A man wanted for a homicide in La Grange has been added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, the Texas Department of Public Safety said on Tuesday. Missouri City man Charles Lee Tillman Jr., 34, is affiliated with the Crips gang, the DPS said. He has been wanted since June 4, 2021, when a warrant was issued for his arrest in connection with the May 30 homicide of a man in La Grange.

