This was the debut of Esperanza Aguirre in everything is a lie

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEsperanza Aguirre debuted as a collaborator of everything is a lie on Thursday, September 16. Risto Mejid was the manager to introduce her by reviewing her curriculum. "Today we receive a person who had a lot of desire to have here on the set. It has been practically everything in politics, it has been Minister, has been president of the Community of Madrid, has been president of the Senate ...", He commented on Catalan.

Loop Media Launches Latin Content Experience “Unidxs en Esperanza” (United In Hope) in Celebration of Latinx Heritage Month

Company Will Feature Latin Artists, Beginning on Sept. 15, From Its Vast International Library For Both Its Business Customers And For Consumers Via The Loop Mobile App. NewMediaWire — Loop Media, Inc., a leading multichannel streaming platform that provides curated music video and branded entertainment channels for businesses and consumers, today announced its month-long programming initiative in celebration of Latinx Heritage Month. “Unidxs en Esperanza” (United in Hope) will feature popular content from Latin artists with curated playlists of music videos from Loop Media’s vast library of licensed Latin content.
INTERNET
Volcano in La Palma, Latest news from the live eruption | The lava took speed just before reaching the coast

The volcano de la Palma continues to evolve to the tenth day of eruption. Carmen López, responsible for volcanic alert of the National Geographical Institute (IGN), says it could be held by a deeper lava reservoir, as happened with the submarine volcano of the iron, and that emits more fluid lava and more speeding, around At 300 meters per hour in the area closest to the eruptive mouth, after entering the current Hawaiian phase.
AGRICULTURE
WhatsApp, the territory without a law of pirate books

It might seem that now that it has been standardized to pay for a monthly subscription to Netflix, Filmin or HBO, piracy and series of Seriesyonkis and Emule are history. Nothing could be further from the truth. Cedar, the Spanish resustment rights center that defends the rights of autors and publishers of books, magazines, newspapers and scores (something like a union of the authors and editors) detects more than 152,000 fraudulent pages of which finally 112,092 are unintended.
INTERNET
Zurich-Bound Dystopian Road Movie 'Everything Will Change' Debuts Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

The film is set in a dystopian 2054, following the extinction of all wildlife. Three young mavericks go on a journey to find traces of the lost beauty of nature, hoping to discover what happened to their planet. The answer they discover lies in a decade – the 2020s – when a bright future was still possible, but everything changed. “In this unusual road movie, fiction meets scientific fact to explore the most urgent issue of our time: the extinction of wildlife. The future is ours to choose,” according to a statement.
MOVIES
The Icelandic Parliament will have for the first time majority of women

The new Parliament came out of yesterday's legislative elections in Iceland will have for the first majority of women, Icelandic media reported today after having finished the recount of the votes. Of the 63 deputies that make up the Allaþingi (Parliament), 33 will be women, 52.4%, reported public television Rúv.
WORLD
Rappel, the fortune fortune that gave the letters to Franco

We have become accustomed in recent years to a batch of seers of air zarrapastroso - all that goes from the Green of Sandro King speaks Soez of the witch Lola - and that is why, still at this point of 2021 Rappel is still the great star of the sprinkled divination of unbeatable glamor. It would not be daring to say that Rafael Francisco Payá is the arcan arts what Elton John to music: an emancy of exaggerated magnitude in which the image has been about to devour the person, but who has not restored a Apex of solidity in his.
SPORTS
Jorge Romanov: The Spanish Zar who wants to help in Russia

In Madrid, where he was born, all call him Jorge. But he is the heir of the Russian throne, Gueorgui Romanov, descendant of the last Zar, Nicolás II. He marries him with the Italian bride of him on October 1 at the Cathedral of San Isaac in St. Petersburg, which has one of the largest domes in the world.
ENTERTAINMENT
Anita Matamoros: I'm not interested in television, but never say ever

Segovia lived last Tuesday some of the great summer events: the largest influence of Influencers in Spain, thanks to the opening of the Jasmines farm. Among the guests were María Pombo, María G. de Jaime and Anita Matamoros. The daughter of Kiko and Makoke, who adds and at 21, has...
TV & VIDEOS
The alleged secret son Juan Carlos Calderón, becoming closer to the truth: the judge urges the DNA test or there will be exhumation

The eternal judicial process of the alleged extramarital son of the composer Juan Carlos Calderón, who has been paralyzed five years in the number 1 court of Majadahonda for the obstacles of the musician's children to be done by DNA, it seems that it is close to an end. As confirmed to Loc Fuentes Legals near the case "The judge is losing patience and this summer it was given to them, at the request of the defendant's defense, to submit at once to the DNA analysis or will proceed to exhume the remains of his Grandfather, the father of Juan Carlos Calderón, since the musician was incinerated after his death. "
LAW
The PSOE suspends of militancy to an affiliate of Ourense for publishing in networks contained insulting against Sánchez

The direction of the PSOE has cautiously suspended from vote and militancy to an affiliate, a valista of the candidacy of NOLA white for the Federal Congress, by publishing in its social networks insults the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Large-Marlaska. Specifically,...
POLITICS
Thunberg chides leaders for 'blah, blah, blah' on climate

Youth climate activists Vanessa Nakate and Greta Thunberg chastized global leaders Tuesday for failing to meet funding pledges and for delivering too much “blah blah blah’’ as climate change wreaks havoc around the world.They even cast doubt on the intentions behind a youth climate gathering where they were speaking in Milan Four hundred climate activists from 180 countries were invited to Italy’s financial capital for a three-day Youth4Climate summit that will send its recommendations to a major United Nations climate summit in Glasgow Scotland, that begins Oct. 31. But participants are demanding more accountability from leaders and...
ENVIRONMENT
UK, France at loggerheads over post-Brexit fishing rights

The U.K. and France are at loggerheads again over fishing rights in the English Channel — the latest post-Brexit spat between the two countries.A day after the U.K. announced it had approved only 12 out of 47 applications for new licenses for small French boats to fish in its territorial waters, the authorities on the island of Jersey turned down license applications from 75 French boats to operate in its waters. Jersey, which is only 14 miles (22 kilometers) off the French coast, is a British Crown dependency outside of the U.K. As such, it has its own powers...
U.K.

