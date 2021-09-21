This was the debut of Esperanza Aguirre in everything is a lie

The eternal judicial process of the alleged extramarital son of the composer Juan Carlos Calderón, who has been paralyzed five years in the number 1 court of Majadahonda for the obstacles of the musician's children to be done by DNA, it seems that it is close to an end. As confirmed to Loc Fuentes Legals near the case "The judge is losing patience and this summer it was given to them, at the request of the defendant's defense, to submit at once to the DNA analysis or will proceed to exhume the remains of his Grandfather, the father of Juan Carlos Calderón, since the musician was incinerated after his death. "

LAW ・ 4 DAYS AGO