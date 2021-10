FOX’s new feel-good series The Big Leap has been a lesson in self-acceptance for one of its stars, Kevin Daniels. “I think the idea that you are enough has really been resonating with me in this particular job,” the Juilliard-trained actor, who plays a reality TV judge on the new show (which debuts Mon., Sept. 20 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT) tells Parade.com in a new interview. “A lot of times you can feel like you’re not as good looking as this actor, or you’re not as talented as this person, or you’re not as well read as that person, or you didn’t go to the right school like this person did… You always compare yourself to someone else’s journey or everything and then you realize it’s your journey. It’s who you are. It’s [what] you bring to the table and that is enough.”

