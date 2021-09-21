Star Wars Meets the Land of the Rising Sun in Star Wars Visions on Disney+

All 9 episodes of Star Wars: Visions have dropped on Disney + and Star Wars has never looked better! The new Star Wars anime anthology shows off the work of some of the hottest talent in anime with fresh new takes on the Galaxy Far, Far Away. But is Star Wars: Visions canon? We put the question to the producers of the show and the answer might surprise you. So join host Brian Altano for Canon Fodder on IGN for the full Star Wars: Visions breakdown and easter eggs. The Star Wars: Visions trailer set an exciting tone for the project from the start: 9 original stories set against the backdrop we know, the Star Wars: Visions anime and the Star Wars: Visions English dub on Disney Plus includes lots of brand new characters plus a few ones we know like Boba Fett Star Wars: Visions. So if you're looking to have Star Wars explained, join us for some Canon Fodder and we'll break it down.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO