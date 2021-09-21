CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star Wars Meets the Land of the Rising Sun in Star Wars Visions on Disney+

By Scott Renshaw
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re a fan of Star Wars, you probably know that George Lucas was inspired by the films of Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa, specifically The Hidden Fortress, in his creation of Star Wars. So in a sense, it feels like coming full-circle to give Japanese animation studios a crack at their interpretation of the Star Wars universe. The nine short films that make up Star Wars: Visions find a brand-new way of looking at a universe we’ve known for more than 40 years, coming up with some artistically stunning works running the gamut from silly to serious.

Akira Kurosawa
George Lucas
Alison Brie
Henry Golding
