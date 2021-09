On Friday, the McEachern Indians hosted the Newton Rams in non-region play as the Indians looked to keep some momentum coming off their win last week over rival Hillgrove. Newton, off to a 2-0 start, looked to remain perfect on the early start of the season and defensively came out setting the tone early when sacking McEachern quarterback, Bryce Archie, in the end zone for a safety. On the ensuing offensive possession for the Rams, running back Rontravious Perry would break free for a rushing touchdown, his first of three and the Rams would go on to take a 9-9 lead.

