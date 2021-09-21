CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas State

Three Things We Learned: Arkansas State

By Max Vrooman
uwdawgpound.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter Washington’s disastrous offensive performances in the first two games it was clear that something had to give. True, the Huskies had suffered serious injuries at the receiver position but the scheme didn’t appear to be remotely close to a modern offense. Many scoffed when Jimmy Lake cited last year’s offense as a sign that the Huskies were capable of producing but there’s no question that the team in 2020’s 4 game small sample at least showed they could be competent despite a pair of first half struggles.

www.uwdawgpound.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Congress poised to avert shutdown, but brawl looms on debt

Congress is moving to avert a government shutdown before Friday, leaving Democrats with a tough choice on how to raise the debt ceiling. Both the House and Senate appear poised to pass a short-term funding bill on Thursday that will take one issue off of Congress’s full plate of legislation facing deadlines.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
State
Washington State
City
Success, AR
State
Montana State
Local
Arkansas Football
City
Washington, AR
State
Arkansas State
ABC News

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea said Wednesday that it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday was...
MILITARY
Reuters

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupting in 'full swing' - USGS

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Hawaii's Kīlauea volcano was erupting in "full swing" late on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said, with local media reporting that the eruption posed no immediate danger to residents. "What was once a cooling lava lake is now a new fissure eruption," USGS Volcanoes said...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Nazi war crimes suspect, 96, flees ahead of trial

BERLIN, Sept 30 (Reuters) - A 96-year-old German woman fled ahead of the opening on Thursday of her trial on charges of aiding and abetting mass murder in a Nazi concentration camp during World War Two, a court spokesperson said. Irmgard Furchner is accused of having contributed as an 18-year-old...
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Lake

Comments / 0

Community Policy