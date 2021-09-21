Three Things We Learned: Arkansas State

After Washington’s disastrous offensive performances in the first two games it was clear that something had to give. True, the Huskies had suffered serious injuries at the receiver position but the scheme didn’t appear to be remotely close to a modern offense. Many scoffed when Jimmy Lake cited last year’s offense as a sign that the Huskies were capable of producing but there’s no question that the team in 2020’s 4 game small sample at least showed they could be competent despite a pair of first half struggles.