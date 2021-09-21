NCIS: Season 19 Ratings

Spoilers ahead for the Season 19 premiere of NCIS, called "Blood in the Water." NCIS returned for Season 19 with an episode that not only revealed the aftermath of Bishop's seemingly permanent departure, but also set up what's next for Gibbs after he survived the explosive cliffhanger at the end of the Season 18 finale. The premiere being titled "Blood in the Water" didn't exactly bode well for Gibbs to escape unscathed, and he was indeed in pretty bad shape to start the premiere, but he survived to continue his investigation into the serial killer from Season 18 and who blew up his boat. So, how much will NCIS feature Mark Harmon's Gibbs after what happened in the premiere? Here's what we know so far.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO