NCIS: Season 19 Ratings

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time in its long history, NCIS has moved out of its traditional Tuesday night timeslot. It also looks like viewers will be seeing less of series star Mark Harmon this season. Is this the beginning of the end for one of CBS’ most popular series or, is it just the start of a new chapter? Could the ratings improve? Will NCIS be cancelled or renewed for season 20? Stay tuned.

tvseriesfinale.com

As we head firmly into the 2021 Fall TV season, which is thankfully nowhere near as disjointed and scattershot as last year's, audiences are no doubt waiting for the returns of such broadcast hits as Grey's Anatomy and The Masked Singer, along with cable winners like Yellowstone and What We Do in the Shadows. But considering just how many TV shows are airing on a weekly basis throughout each year, it can be hard to keep track of everything that isn't coming back due to cancellation. Networks and studios don't tend to promote those quite as much.
NCIS season 19: Is David McCallum no longer a series regular?

While we know that David McCallum is going to be returning on NCIS season 19, is it going to be in a slightly different capacity? Signs suggest that this is the case. Today, CBS unveiled the first press release for the upcoming September 20 premiere and one thing caught our eye almost immediately: McCallum (who of course plays Ducky) is listed as a part of the recurring cast. Even last year, when he was in a limited number of episodes, hew as listed as a part of the regular cast. This could mean that David is no longer technically a series regular on the show.
There's a new Bachelor in town. Variety reported on Wednesday that Clayton Echard has been tapped to be the lead on the next season of The Bachelor. Even if you're a part of Bachelor Nation, Echard might be a bit unfamiliar to you. The reason? He is one of the contestants on Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette, which will premiere on Oct. 19.
Scott Caan is saying aloha to CBS again: The Hawaii Five-0 veteran is set to star in a new CBS detective drama titled Topangaland, our sister site Deadline reports. The hour-long drama, currently in development at the Eye network, would star Caan as an ex-cop working for his famous dad’s detective agency and solving cases all around the greater Los Angeles area, “all while navigating a thorny relationship with his dad and the rest of his unconventional family,” per the official synopsis. (Before you ask, Scott’s real-life father James Caan is not expected to play his character’s dad.) Caan will also co-write...
Tonight’s the night! The 19th season of “NCIS” premieres on CBS at 9 p.m. ET and we could not be more excited and relieved to see what becomes of Special Agent Gibbs and his team. However, during a visit on “The Talk,” “NCIS” stars Sean Murray and Wilmer Valderrama teased what new things fans might expect this season. They further touched on what the “NCIS” new time slot means for both the show and viewers.
Spoilers ahead for the Season 19 premiere of NCIS, called "Blood in the Water." NCIS returned for Season 19 with an episode that not only revealed the aftermath of Bishop's seemingly permanent departure, but also set up what's next for Gibbs after he survived the explosive cliffhanger at the end of the Season 18 finale. The premiere being titled "Blood in the Water" didn't exactly bode well for Gibbs to escape unscathed, and he was indeed in pretty bad shape to start the premiere, but he survived to continue his investigation into the serial killer from Season 18 and who blew up his boat. So, how much will NCIS feature Mark Harmon's Gibbs after what happened in the premiere? Here's what we know so far.
NCIS season 19 premiere sneak peek: Who trashed Marcie's office?

As we prepare for the NCIS season 19 premiere on CBS next week, why not have a talk about Marcie Warren? We know that you'll be seeing more of Pam Dawber on the show in this role, but what will she bring to the table this time around? Will she prove to be a valuable asset to the team?
NCIS season 19 episode 2 title spoilers: What does it mean?

There is a lot of mystery surrounding NCIS season 19 episode 2, not that this should come as a shock. This is the episode following the explosive premiere, one that has a lot to dive into when it comes to the status of Mark Harmon as Gibbs. Is he alive? It feels like it, but that doesn't mean that the character will appear in every episode.
Sneak peek clip from season premiere released for NCIS fans

An NCIS sneak peek provides a small update about what agents Torres and McGee are up to when the show returns. When we last saw the NCIS cast, Bishop was saying goodbye to Torres, Dr. Jimmy Palmer was still recovering from the death of his wife, and Gibbs' boat had just exploded.
'NCIS': Will Nick Torres Leave the Team in Season 19 After Bishop's Exit?

Well, "NCIS" fans better keep their eyes peeled as Agent Nick Torres might be headed out the door after seeing Ellie Bishop leave as well. Wilmer Valderrama, who plays Torres on the long-running CBS drama, might be taking him in search of his flame, played by Emily Wickersham. She actually did leave the series after last season, so don't expect to see Bishop return anytime soon.
NCIS: Los Angeles season 13: Daniela Ruah teases new directing gig

Season 13 is going to be premiering on CBS next month and for the sake of this article, we've got more Daniela Ruah news!. In a post on Instagram, Ruah made it clear that she is directing the upcoming seventh episode of the season entitled "Lost Sailor Down." This is actually one of two episodes that she is directing in season 13, as she'll also be taking on one later this season written by her co-star Eric Christian Olsen.
'NCIS': How Mark Harmon's Gibbs Will Reunite With the Team in Season 19 Revealed

Remember where we left Mark Harmon's Leroy Gibbs, "NCIS" fans? He was floundering in the wreckage of his exploded boat. Forget how he got the boat out of the basement, lives are on the line here. All we know is Gibbs is alive. That means he's going to factor into Season 19 in some way. Thanks to executive producer Steven Binder, we have a rough idea as to what Gibbs' return will look like.
NCIS season 19 episode 2 spoilers: An early Mark Harmon mystery

Will Mark Harmon appear in NCIS season 19 episode 2? We know already that the title for this episode is "Nearly Departed." However, CBS is doing what they can to keep a number of other details vague about this episode — including Gibbs' status. Late this week, the network unveiled...
NCIS: Hawai'i: Season One Viewer Votes

How well will this team work together in the first season of the NCIS: Hawai'i TV show on CBS? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like NCIS: Hawai'i is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren't considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of NCIS: Hawai'i here.
NCIS Season Premiere Reveals What Happened to Gibbs

NCIS is back ... on a new night. Yes, Monday nights are already busy as hell, and throwing NCIS on a new night after 18 seasons on Tuesdays was a choice. If you watch NCIS online, you know the series wrapped its previous season with Gibbs seemingly swimming to safety after his boat was blown up.
NCIS: Hawai'i: Season Two? Has the New CBS TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the CBS television network, the NCIS: Hawai'i TV series is the latest entry in the NCIS franchise and stars Vanessa Lachey, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon, Noah Mills, Tori Anderson, Kian Talan, and Alex Tarrant. Jane Tennant (Lachey) is the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor. She has thrived and risen through the ranks by equal parts confidence and strategy in a system that has pushed back on her every step of the way. Her unwavering team of specialists includes junior field agent Lucy Tara (Al-Bustami); cyber intelligence specialist Ernie Malik (Antoon); second-in-command Jesse Boone (Mills); Defense Intelligence Agency Special Agent Kate Whistler (Anderson); and Kai Holman (Tarrant), a new NCIS agent. Tennant and her team balance duty to family and country while investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security, and the mysteries of the island paradise itself.
