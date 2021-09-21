Murphy’s Law: Sounds Like Fun

New York City rap is, for lack of a better term, on fire right now. If you ever walk outside in New Paltz and feel like you’re melting, now you know why. Hip hop originated in the Bronx in the 70s, and the hold that it has had on the city ever since is undeniable. Much has changed since then, as far as lyrics and music production go, but the gritty aggression and confidence that so well represents the boroughs has remained embedded in the soul of New York City rap. This playlist features melodic flows from the Heights, nonchalant bars from Harlem, energetic drill from the Bronx, calculated drill from Brooklyn, and more, with the South Bronx, Highbridge, East NY, Crown Heights, Flatbush, and Canarsie, all being well represented. This is what New York City sounds like.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO