Murphy’s Law: Sounds Like Fun

otmj.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI saw a welcome mat the other day that said, “Text when you get here. No need to ring the bell and get the dog involved.”. I hear ya, buddy, I hear ya. My dog, Dave, is hypervigilant, always poised to alert me to danger, real or imagined. I keep...

www.otmj.com

Garden City Telegram

MURPHY'S LAW Just a speck in the world’s history

I was listening to the radio the other day and there was a discussion about extinction, which reminded me of how small we are. The DJs were talking about a book one of them read that talked about how many hundreds and millions of years it took for some vegetation to come back.
NEBRASKA STATE
newpaltz.edu

A Playlist For… What NYC Sounds Like

New York City rap is, for lack of a better term, on fire right now. If you ever walk outside in New Paltz and feel like you’re melting, now you know why. Hip hop originated in the Bronx in the 70s, and the hold that it has had on the city ever since is undeniable. Much has changed since then, as far as lyrics and music production go, but the gritty aggression and confidence that so well represents the boroughs has remained embedded in the soul of New York City rap. This playlist features melodic flows from the Heights, nonchalant bars from Harlem, energetic drill from the Bronx, calculated drill from Brooklyn, and more, with the South Bronx, Highbridge, East NY, Crown Heights, Flatbush, and Canarsie, all being well represented. This is what New York City sounds like.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
sportswar.com

These sound like valid fair uses

You are filming an event you dont control and the music is just tangential to the purpose. Again, i think the logic is violate someones obvious fair use and let someone harmed enough to gripe take the time to fight it.
MUSIC
#Air Conditioning
goodmenproject.com

My Husband Announced His Plans to Get Rid of Me, to a Round of Applause

Last night, I was in the middle of a hectic escrow process for my mom’s new condo while attempting to quell the friction between my sparring parents; today, I’d been cast away on a friend’s private jet against my will, my protest ignored. When somebody wants you gone, there’s often a nice, mutually agreeable way to broach the topic and a much harsher, more direct, less diplomatic way. For those married to a powerful, narcissistic public figure whose reputation is his most prized possession, the spousal extraction may take a very different path, in this case, under the guise of something far less contemptuous.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
TVLine

The Neighborhood's Oct. 11 Episode to Tackle 'Profound' Tragedy

The Neighborhood will use its platform to normalize open discussion of a common grief, as the Johnsons contend with a devastating loss. TVLine can exclusively reveal that Beth Behrs’ Gemma will suffer a miscarriage in the Oct. 11 episode. In turn, Gemma and her husband Dave (Max Greenfield) will rely on Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) and Tina (Tichina Arnold) for emotional support. The episode was written by executive producer Meg DeLoatch, who took over as showrunner ahead of Season 4. In a statement to TVLine, DeLoatch shares that the story in part reflects her own experience with pregnancy loss, and reveals why...
TV SERIES
CBS Detroit

Dr. Oz Asks Dog The Bounty Hunter His Thoughts On The Suspicion That Brain Laundrie’s Parents Possibly Helped Him Escape

Today, Dr. Oz checks in with Dog the Bounty Hunter in Florida as he joins the search for Gabby Petito’s fiancé Brian Laundrie. Brian is the prime suspect in Gabby’s death and has refused to speak with law enforcement before disappearing and sparking a massive manhunt. Dog updates Dr. Oz on why he decided to get involved in the case, his attempt to make contact with the Laundrie family, and his theory about where he thinks Brian is.
PETS
Only In Minnesota

Minnesota’s Indoor Nerf Gun Arena Is Just As Much Fun As It Sounds

Here in Minnesota, there are plenty of activities that both adults and kids alike will enjoy. Nature activities are always popular, as are visits to interactive museums. But today, we want to feature a unique attraction that’ll bring adults back to childhood and create lasting memories for kids. It’s an indoor Nerf arena that happens […] The post Minnesota’s Indoor Nerf Gun Arena Is Just As Much Fun As It Sounds appeared first on Only In Your State.
MINNESOTA STATE
Thrillist

Paul Thomas Anderson's New Movie 'Licorice Pizza' Looks Like Scuzzy, SoCal Fun

Paul Thomas Anderson is back in '70s California, where the sun is shining, David Bowie is playing, and Bradley Cooper looks like he's about to have a total meltdown. After directing 2017's bewitching costume drama Phantom Thread, his first movie not at least partially set in his home state, it appears the Boogie Nights filmmaker has once again returned to the San Fernando Valley for Licorice Pizza, a coming-of-age saga about young love set against the backdrop of the film industry. If you like your movie trailers with minimal plot details, some funny lines, and plenty of swoon-worthy images of people running towards each other, you're in luck.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Poses in Picture So Stunning She’s Selling Posters of It

“American Pickers” star Danielle Colby continues to dazzle her followers with gorgeous modeling photos that also contain a touch of history. In addition to working on the show with host Mike Wolfe, Colby also runs a historical blog called “Stripping History.” The burlesque-themed blog explores the history of women, sex, and social perceptions around the two. She likes to accompany the information in the blog with stunning photos of herself in situations that represent the content.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Ashanti's New Movie Sounds Like a Modernized My Best Friend's Wedding — With a Warmer Setting

Ashanti continues to do double duty. The singer and actress is slated to produce and star in upcoming film The Plus One, as reported by Deadline. Filmed in Florida, the romantic comedy will show Ashanti as bride-to-be Lizzie, whose plans for a blissful destination wedding are threatened by the unwelcome invitation of her bridesman's unruly ex-girlfriend. The hijinks, oh, they will ensue!
MOVIES
The Independent

Dear Fiona: My relationship with my in-laws is at breaking point – should we cut them out of our lives?

The problem…“My husband and I have had issues with his parents since before we were married. It’s been over 10 years now – and they’ve tried to encourage him to divorce me, swindled money from us, and edged him out of the family business.“They are extremely traditional and have never supported me working outside the home. His father is verbally abusive to his mother and expects my husband to treat me that way as well. Obviously, my husband does not; we have a good relationship and he supports my career. My in-laws are hardly involved in our children’s lives and...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
GATOR 99.5

How Much Is the Bounty on Brian Laundrie?

With the addition of Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman, the popularity of the Petito and Laundrie case is heating up. In the last 48 hours, Chapman has begun to chase down a few solid leads and has even reportedly found evidence that Laundrie is in the area that Chapman is searching. Chapman believes that Laundrie is hiding out in the wilderness due to his love for the outdoors. Chapman thinks he feels more comfortable outdoors and therefore can hide better in the woods.
PUBLIC SAFETY
kiss951.com

Happy Fall! Here’s Some Fun Fall Facts To Make You Sound Smart

We may have been drinking pumpkin spice latte’s, and ordering new Fall clothes for a few weeks now, but Wednesday, September 22nd is the first official day of Fall!. Fall is my favorite season, but I can admit, I didn’t know most of these facts. Here are some facts about Fall that you can drop today to make yourself sound smart.
LIFESTYLE
Port Arthur News

MONIQUE BATSON — Madness was fun as a student, but there’s nothing like watching it through your kids

I “crossed the tracks” just a few years after graduating from high school. Or, more-accurately, I went back home. But for one week every year, I am a traitor among friends. It’s all said in jest and part of the fun, but I abandoned my D-O-G-G-I-E-S for the I-N-D-I-A-N-S. (Admit it, you’re hearing “Cherokee” in your head right now. Regardless of what team you root for, it’s a catchy tune.)
NEDERLAND, TX

