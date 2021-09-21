CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
9-1-1: Season Five Ratings

tvseriesfinale.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis exciting series has been at the top of FOX’s ratings charts since it launched in 2018. Will it continue to be a hit for the network this year? Will 9-1-1 be cancelled or renewed for season six? Stay tuned. 9-1-1 stars Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver...

tvseriesfinale.com

Popculture

'The Bachelor' Reveals Unexpected Choice for Season 26's Lead

There's a new Bachelor in town. Variety reported on Wednesday that Clayton Echard has been tapped to be the lead on the next season of The Bachelor. Even if you're a part of Bachelor Nation, Echard might be a bit unfamiliar to you. The reason? He is one of the contestants on Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette, which will premiere on Oct. 19.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘9-1-1’: Here’s Who Died in the Wild Season 5 Premiere

9-1-1 season 5 premiered last night and it was a huge episode. The premiere was absolute chaos, following an end of the world type scenario where a citywide blackout unleashes a terrifying chain of events. One character didn’t make it through the night. After serial rapist Jeffrey Hudson escaped the...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

9-1-1 season 5 episode 2 spoilers: Someone’s worst nightmare

On the other side of tonight’s big premiere, it’s inevitable that you’ll want more insight on 9-1-1 season 5 episode 2. We wish we could say that everything will get a little easier, but it won’t. Instead, prepare yourself to see the blackout (and a heatwave) turn the entire Los Angeles area into a disaster zone. There’s too many people to help! It’s going to be impossible for the 118 to tackle everything, and that’s without even thinking about some of the personal stuff coming for Maddie and Athena.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘9-1-1’ Star Rockmond Dunbar Warns Fans to Be ‘Ready’ for ‘Heart-pounding Drama’ in Season 5 Premiere

9-1-1 Star Rockmond Dunbar is warning fans to prepare themselves for an intense season 5 premiere. In a new teaser posted by the Twitter account for the series, Dunbar describes some seriously “heart-pounding drama.“. “Heart-pounding drama,” he says in the teaser. “Unforgettable stories, and characters you’re obsessed with. Get ready,...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘NCIS Hawai’i’ Gently Mixes Up a Stalwart CBS Procedural Formula: TV Review

The first episode of “NCIS” premiered in 2004 with news footage of George W. Bush boarding Air Force One transforming into a scripted scene of a fictional George W. Bush joshing about barbecue before one of his new bodyguard mysteriously drops dead. Forty-some odd minutes of Mark Harmon being right, Sasha Alexander frowning, and countless 9/11 references later, the bad guy is caught and the gang is free to solve another 18 seasons (and counting) of weekly mysteries. The show was an extreme product of its time, but in the grand tradition of procedurals about cops and military personnel, proved...
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

A Million Little Things: Season Five? Has the ABC Drama Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the ABC television network, A Million Little Things stars David Giuntoli, Romany Malco, Allison Miller, Christina Moses, Grace Park, James Roday Rodriguez, Floriana Lima, Tristan Byon, Lizzy Greene, and Chance Hurstfield with Stephanie Szostak recurring. Set in Boston, this series revolves around a tight-knit group of friends who are each feeling stuck in different aspects of their lives. Their worlds are rocked when one of them unexpectedly takes his own life and this horrific event serves as a wake-up call to the others. In season four, the group comes together once again in aspirational and uplifting ways as they help each other through life’s unpredictable curveballs. Friendship isn’t a big thing — it’s a million little things.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

After Season Premieres, 9-1-1 And The Resident Fans Are Convinced The Two Shows Are Connected

Premiere week is finally here and Fox has definitely delivered some intense episodes. Both 9-1-1 and The Resident entered their fifth seasons within a day of each other, but following the premiere episodes, some fans are convinced the two are connected in some way. The first responder series and medical drama both centered their premieres on a ransomware attack and although the severity of the attack is different, fans think there's more to the story.
TV SERIES
startattle.com

9-1-1 (Season 5 Episode 1) “Panic”, trailer, release date

[Image credit: 9-1-1] A series of ransomware threats leads to an over abundance of emergencies for the 118. Athena must revisits her traumatic attack of the realtor rapist as the case goes to trial, Eddie suffers a health scare, Maddies postpartum depression worsens. Startattle.com – 9-1-1 | Fox. Network: Fox.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘9-1-1’ Season 5, Episode 2: Full Recap

Season 5, Episode 2 of FOX’s 9-1-1 just graced all of our television screens and we were not disappointed. Somehow, someway, the heart-stopping TV series always leaves us wanting more. The fan-favorite show follows the lives of first responders in the city of Los Angeles. That group contains the likes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
tvseriesfinale.com

Night Court: NBC Orders Sequel Series with Melissa Rauch and John Larroquette

It is time to return to Night Court. NBC has ordered a sequel series with John Larroquette returning as attorney Dan Fielding and Melissa Rauch taking on the judge duties as Harry Stone’s daughter. The original series aired for nine seasons on NBC between 1984 and 1992. Dan Rubin (who wrote the pilot), Melissa Rauch, and Winston Rauch will serve as executive producers. Larroquette will produce.
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

9-1-1 season 5 episode 2 spoilers: Painful Maddie story ahead

Season 5 episode 2 is going to be airing on Fox a little tonight, and we’d advise you to be prepared for some serious heartbreak. Maddie is going through something serious in postpartum depression, and this is not going to be the sort of story that is altogether resolved quickly. It’s a reflection of real life, where there is no quick fix and it is an extensive, emotional journey.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Sets Netflix Premiere Date

“Cobra Kai” Season 4 officially has a premiere date on Netflix. The new season of the critically-acclaimed series will debut Dec. 31 on the streaming service. The announcement was made as part of the Netflix Tudum fan event. “Cobra Kai” was renewed for a fifth season back in August. The show, which started out as a YouTube original before moving to Netflix for Season 3, continues the story of the “Karate Kid” film franchise. In Season 3 of the series, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) is reeling after his star student, Miguel (Xolo Maridueña), was severely injured in a brawl between the Cobra...
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

The Goldbergs Season 9 Episode 1 Release Date and Spoilers

Developed by Adam F. Goldberg and based on his childhood days, ‘The Goldbergs’ is a compelling and sprawling take on the sitcom genre. The period story harks back to the 80s in a sepia-tinted nostalgia. The riveting familial saga about the American middle-class experience is complete with a cranky but good-hearted father and an eccentric grandfather. The ABC original drama unfolds in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania, as it concentrates on the titular family. The story unfolds through a videography enthusiast preadolescent’s perspective, which adds another layer of inventiveness to the tale.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is 9-1-1: Lone Star new tonight on Fox after 9-1-1 season 5 premiere?

Is 9-1-1: Lone Star new tonight on Fox following the events of the premiere of the flagship show? We understand you wondering that! The past season allowed for an opportunity to see these two shows airing one right after the other, and this ensured that there was some consistent ratings all across the board.
TV SERIES
EW.com

Watch the truly wild opening scene from the chaotic 9-1-1 season 5 premiere

We always knew things can get pretty wild on 9-1-1, but the season 5 premiere is literally a zoo. EW has an exclusive first look at the opening sequence from the Fox emergency services drama, in which Captain Bobby (Peter Krause) and the 1-1-8 crew mosey down what appears to be a deserted, postapocalyptic Hollywood Boulevard, only to come face-to-face with a mob of emus, monkeys, a giraffe, and an elephant. Yes, you read that correctly.
TV SERIES
showbizjunkies.com

‘9-1-1’ Season 5 Episode 2 Preview: Photos, Plot, Trailer and Cast

A blackout wreaks havoc on the City of Angels on Fox’s 9-1-1 season five episode two. “Desperate Times” is set to air on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT. Executive producers Angela Bassett and Peter Krause return to lead the cast as Athena Grant and Bobby Nash. Jennifer Love Hewitt plays Maddie Kendall, Oliver Stark is Evan “Buck” Buckley, Aisha Hinds is Henrietta “Hen” Wilson, and Kenneth Choi is Howie “Chimney” Han. Ryan Guzman plays Eddie Diaz, Rockmond Dunbar is Michael Grant, Corinne Massiah is May Grant, Marcanthonee Jon Reis is Harry Grant, Gavin McHugh is Christopher Diaz, and John Harlan Kim plays Albert Han.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

ABC’s ‘The Bachelor’ Names Jesse Palmer as Season 26 Host

ABC has found its host for The Bachelor. Jesse Palmer, a one-time Bachelor star himself, will become the new face the franchise when season 26 premieres. Production is set to start at the end of September, with the season expected to air in January 2022. “For more than 20 years, The Bachelor has brought the world dozens of unforgettable love stories, including at one time, my own,” says Palmer in a statement. “Falling in love is one of life’s greatest gifts, and I am humbled by the opportunity to return to the show as host this season to offer the newest Bachelor...
NFL

