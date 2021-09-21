Cedric Ceballos Says He's Home After Being Hospitalized for COVID-19
Former NBA All-Star Cedric Ceballos is home from the hospital after being in intensive care with complications of COVID-19. "Hello everyone, after 20 straight days on death row, through his grace and your well wishes and prayers, I AM HOME… I can not thank each and every one of you enough for your help. The doctors and nurses did a great job especially in my darkest days when I needed that extra push," Ceballos wrote on Twitter.bleacherreport.com
