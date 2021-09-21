Seth MacFarlane's Family Guy Releases COVID-19 Vaccine Awareness PSA

Family Guy has released a COVID-19 awareness PSA featuring the Seth MacFarlane characters. In the clip, Peter expresses fear over getting a shot. But, Bryan and Quahog's resident doctor are there to provide some answers. The family dog and Stewie go inside of the bloodstream to dispel some myths about how the vaccine functions. (There are some Meg jokes in there, just to make sure viewers realize this is still Family Guy.) As more concerns are brought up, the characters explain concepts surrounding the coronavirus and how people can help protect themselves from the disease. It's a strikingly straightforward clip from the show, that still manages to sneak some comedy into the material. Despite having a new broadcast home, Family Guy is still making sure viewers over on their established home base are informed about these issues. You can check out the clip in its entirety up above.