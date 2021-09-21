CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seth MacFarlane's Family Guy Releases COVID-19 Vaccine Awareness PSA

By Aaron Perine
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamily Guy has released a COVID-19 awareness PSA featuring the Seth MacFarlane characters. In the clip, Peter expresses fear over getting a shot. But, Bryan and Quahog's resident doctor are there to provide some answers. The family dog and Stewie go inside of the bloodstream to dispel some myths about how the vaccine functions. (There are some Meg jokes in there, just to make sure viewers realize this is still Family Guy.) As more concerns are brought up, the characters explain concepts surrounding the coronavirus and how people can help protect themselves from the disease. It's a strikingly straightforward clip from the show, that still manages to sneak some comedy into the material. Despite having a new broadcast home, Family Guy is still making sure viewers over on their established home base are informed about these issues. You can check out the clip in its entirety up above.

comicbook.com

Daily Mail

Family Guy gets serious: Usually irreverent show joins the vaccine drive with three-minute COVID vaccine PSA

A new animated PSA detailing the COVID-19 vaccine shot and why it is important to get one is based on the popular - and famously irreverent - series Family Guy. The three-minute video, produced by series creator Seth McFarlane and the show's writers, features beloved characters Peter Griffin, Stewie Griffin, Dr. Hartman and family dog Brian explaining the vaccine and why it is necessary.
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

Family Guy - Episode 20.03 - Must Love Dogs - Press Release

"FAMILY GUY" - (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) CC-AD-HDTV 720p-Dolby Digital 5.1. PA: Viewer discretion is advised. HALLOWEEN IN QUAHOG ON AN ALL-NEW "FAMILY GUY" SUNDAY, OCTOBER 10, ON FOX. The Fourth and Final All-New Halloween-Themed Episode Airing Tonight on FOX!. Quagmire meets an avid dog lover, and pretends Brian is his...
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

Watch: Seth MacFarlane Talks New Season Of “Family Guy” And “Good Times” Reboot On Jimmy Kimmel

In news that should be a delight to this lady, Family Guy embarks on a brand-new 20th season on FOX this Sunday Night, a mere week after the show would retire it’s syndicated run on Adult Swim making FXX(and to a lesser extent Freeform) the new cable home of the series. To help celebrate, the great Seth MacFarlane, creator and voice star of the series, stopped by Jimmy Kimmel to talk up the new season, sneak peek a new COVID PSA, and even discussed his long-awaited Good Times animated reboot coming soon to Netflix. Family Guy kicks off a new season this Sunday Night on FOX @ 930 pm ET/PT, check your local listings.
TV SERIES
HuffingtonPost

'Family Guy' COVID-19 Video Explains Vaccines In A Way We Can All Understand

“Family Guy” is taking a shot at convincing COVID-19 vaccine skeptics they have nothing to fear. The long-running Fox animated sitcom released a short film Tuesday that is intended to “educate, entertain and encourage the millions of unvaccinated citizens around the globe to feel confident getting vaccinated against COVID-19,” according to a network press release.
TV & VIDEOS
Benzinga

'Family Guy' Characters Star In COVID-19 Vaccine Public Service Announcement

If unvaccinated people grind your gears, then Peter Griffin is coming to the rescue to encourage people to get their COVID-19 vaccine shots. What Happened: The characters from Seth MacFarlane’s long-running animated Fox (NASDAQ: FOX) series “Family Guy” are starring in a three-and-a-half-minute public service announcement designed to explain how the vaccines work and why it's important to be vaccinated.
TV & VIDEOS
Indy100

Family Guy releases hilariously honest vaccine PSA that everyone can understand

American animated sitcom Family Guy has created a public service announcement dispelling the fears of Covid-19 vaccine sceptics.The sketch was shown on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday as Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane joined the talk show host’s star-studded lineup of guests.The video shows Peter being nervous about getting his jab. When he asks the doctor how it works, he replied: “Think of the vaccine as a large ethnic bouncer, and Covid as the drunk, entitled white kid yelling ‘Do you know who my father is?’”“Do I have to do everything?” Stewie sighs to himself after the doctor’s reply....
TV & VIDEOS
Vanity Fair

Seth MacFarlane Is Doing His Best to Fight Back Against Fox News

Seth MacFarlane is happy to keep biting the hand that feeds him. Ahead of Family Guy’s season 20 premiere on Fox, MacFarlane dropped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! and chatted with Jimmy Kimmel about his enduring hatred of Fox News. Content. After some light chit chat about COVID protocols enacted by...
TV & VIDEOS
tvseriesfinale.com

Family Guy: Season 19 Viewer Votes

What’s new with the Griffins in the 19th season of the Family Guy TV show on FOX? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Family Guy is cancelled or renewed for season 20. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 19th season episodes of Family Guy here.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

All Rise Saved From Cancellation by OWN

After a previous report indicated the possibility of new episodes, the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) has confirmed they've ordered a 20-episode third season of previously cancelled drama series All Rise. Starring Simone Missick and airing on CBS for two seasons, the show was cancelled back in May with contracts on the talent's options lapsing in the time since then. OWN has confirmed that the series will be back with Missick reprising her role and serving as executive produce, Dee Harris-Lawrence will also return as showrunner and EP for the series.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Who Is Seth MacFarlane’s Wife?

Seth MacFarlane continues to be one of the most notable names in Hollywood. He’s pushed the social envelope on adult animation with Family Guy for over twenty years and has even been deemed a pioneer of adult animated comedy’s modern age. His creatively dark humor has sparked numerous shows and movies, making him the second-richest animator in the world after The Simpsons creator Matt Groening. He’s accomplished all of this by the young age of 47.
FanSided

Seth MacFarlane pens moving tribute to Norm MacDonald

Norm MacDonald voiced Lt. Yaphit on The Orville, an amorphous, gelatinous, shapeshifting engineer who, for a brief moment, became involved with the ship’s chief medical officer, Dr. Claire Finn. With his recognizable voice and comedic delivery, MacDonald often had some of the best lines on the show for a recurring character. (One of my favorites is season one’s New Dimensions.)
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Ravi Patel To Recur In Showtime’s ‘Three Women’; Fox’s ‘Monarch’ Taps Adam Croasdell As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Ravi Patel (Wonder Woman 1984) will join the cast of Showtime’s upcoming drama Three Women. He will appear opposite stars Shailene Woodley, DeWanda Wise and Betty Gilpin. The hourlong series is based on the nonfiction bestseller by Lisa Taddeo, who has adapted her book. Principal photography is set to begin in the coming months. In Three Women, a group of women are on a crash course to radically overturn their lives. Gilpin will star as Lina, a homemaker in Indiana who, after a decade in a passionless marriage, embarks on an affair that quickly becomes all-consuming and transforms her life. Sloane...
INDIANA STATE
Deadline

‘We Own This City’: HBO Series Halts Production Due To Covid-19

Production on HBO’s upcoming limited series We Own This City has been temporarily suspended after a “Covid event” on-set, Details are not known. Filming has been underway in Baltimore, MD. “Production will be paused on We Own This City this week due to a COVID event and is scheduled to resume with the usual shooting cadence next week,” according to a statement provided to Deadline. The six-hour limited series from The Wire executive producers David Simon and George Pelecanos, is based on The Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton’s book We Own This City: A True Story of Crime, Cops and Corruption. The...
BALTIMORE, MD
ComicBook

Bob's Burgers Releases First Photos From Halloween-Themed "The Pumpkinening" Episode

When it comes to quirky animated families delivering fans Halloween-themed episodes, most fans might think of The Simpsons' tradition of "Treehouse of Horror" episodes, but Bob's Burgers has been giving the Simpson family a run for its money by crafting a number of Halloween specials over the years, a tradition they continue in Season 12 with the upcoming "The Pumpkinening." This upcoming episode marks the series' tenth Halloween-centric episode, confirming just how committed the series' creators are to honoring the spooky season. You can check out the first photos from the upcoming episode below, which airs on Sunday, October 10th.
TV & VIDEOS

