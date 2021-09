When I was in elementary school, I was teased because of the color of my hair. I am redhead. I was in third grade and I remember running to my mom as soon as I got off the school bus and bursting into tears. No one likes to be called a carrot top! Luckily, as kind and genuinely compassionate as my mom was, the balance came from my dad’s equally strong will and protective nature. Once my dad heard the news, he quickly pointed out that carrot tops are green – not red!

