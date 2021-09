In recent years, there has been an increasing tendency among hikers to replace their robust walking boots with slides. This is true not just for lengthy walks on the beach or backyard barbecues, but also for other activities. We’ll take a look at some of the advantages that slides offer over regular hiking boots in order to help you make an informed decision about which footwear is best for you and your adventure needs. We’ve broken down this comparison into easy-to-follow areas so that you can see where each design excels and choose which is the best fit for your needs.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO