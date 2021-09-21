CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Puzzle Bobble 3D: Vacation Odyssey for PS5, PS4, and PlayStation VR launches October 5

By Sal Romano
Gematsu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePuzzle Bobble 3D: Vacation Odyssey will launch for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 with PlayStation VR support on October 5, developer Survios announced. Bursting with the same cheerful design, adorable characters, and timeless gameplay as its seminal predecessors, Puzzle Bobble 3D: Vacation Odyssey is the next evolution of the classic Japanese action, puzzle-game franchise! Celebrating Bub’s 35th Anniversary, Puzzle Bobble 3D: Vacation Odyssey brings puzzle popping to 3D for the first time for fans new and old alike to aim, shoot, and POP! in a new dimension!

