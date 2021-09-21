Gableman raises specter of subpoenas for clerks in GOP-backed 2020 election investigation

On this episode of Rewind: Your Week in Review, WisconsinEye Host and CBS 58 Capitol Reporter Emilee Fannon and WisPolitics.com Editor JR Ross discuss county clerks raising security concerns over an email sent by former State Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman. The email was signed by Gableman but sent from a gmail account by the name of “John Delta." Gableman asked clerks to provide “all records and evidence relating to the November 3, 2020 election in Wisconsin, including but not limited to information retained on any and all voting machines.” He also asked them to let him know if any data was destroyed, but state law requires clerks to keep voting records for 22 months post-election. Dane and Milwaukee County clerks both criticized Gableman for not understanding how Wisconsin's elections operate, because he also asked them for data on voting machines, which is not kept on the machines but instead on a memory card. This comes as some reports show Gableman is talking to Shiva Ayyadurai -- a losing U.S. Senate candidates who appeared in a conspiracy theory filmed that ballots were destroyed in Massachusetts.

POLITICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO