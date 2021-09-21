CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gableman raises specter of subpoenas for clerks in GOP-backed 2020 election investigation

By MADELINE FOX
APG of Wisconsin
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe retired conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court justice leading a Republican-ordered investigation into the state's 2020 presidential election is threatening to subpoena election officials who don't comply, but says the intent was not to overturn President Joe Biden's narrow victory in the battleground state. "Some evidence has been produced previously that...

www.apg-wi.com

