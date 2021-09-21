CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabaret Voltaire's Richard H Kirk dies aged 65

BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRichard H Kirk, whose band Cabaret Voltaire were pioneers of electronic and industrial music in the 1970s and 80s, has died, at the age of 65. The Sheffield band's experimental use of synthesisers and tape loops was a big influence on a generation of pop, house, techno and art-rock artists.

www.bbc.com

Clash

New Order, Steve Albini, LoneLady Salute Richard H. Kirk

Figures across the music spectrum have paused to remember Cabaret Voltaire co-founder Richard H. Kirk. A key figure in the development of British electronic music, Richard H. Kirk forged Cabaret Voltaire - along with his co-conspirator - in the aftermath of punk. Building a fresh lexicon, songs such as 'Nag...
MUSIC
The Guardian

Richard H Kirk was prolific, hungry, angry and funky to the end

It’s fairly said that Richard H Kirk revolutionised music more than once. He’ll be remembered most widely for his work in Cabaret Voltaire, the band (or as they preferred, art project) he started in 1973 with Stephen Mallinder and Chris Watson, and which laid the groundwork for electro-pop, industrial and even punk. But the Sheffield-born musician’s own electronic club music projects have a strong claim to being just as world-changing – Kirk was one of the first artists to release on local institution Warp Records, and he cemented a uniquely British bass-heavy approach to dance music. Throughout the subsequent decades, he never once stood still or looked back, making unique records to the end.
MUSIC
