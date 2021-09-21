For trans Texans and their families, another special session means another fight to exist

AUSTIN, Texas — After nine months of relentless GOP attacks in the state legislature, Texans are well aware of their governor’s willingness to sacrifice our rights and wellbeing for a couple of rightwing primary votes. If any doubt remains, however, Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest additions to the special session agenda have served to quash it. With his two new agenda items announced Wednesday, Abbott is making a barefaced play to co-opt the legislative process for his own political gain — once again diverting legislative time and taxpayer dollars to advance his own political agenda.

TEXAS STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO