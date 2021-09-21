CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

For trans Texans and their families, another special session means another fight to exist

By Orion Rummler
19thnews.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTransgender kids’ sports participation and access to gender-affirming care are a top priority for Texas’ third special legislative session that began on Monday. Gov. Greg Abbott named a long-debated bill to ban trans students from playing sports that match their gender identity as one of his core reasons for calling another session — and the bill is just one part of a legislative push targeting trans kids across several dozen states.

IN THIS ARTICLE
