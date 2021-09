For one brief evening this Sunday, Mr. Worldwide becomes Mr. Mountain View. It’s hard to remember the last time Pitbull wasn’t blowing up our radio stations with dance anthems. “Timber” is already stuck in my head just thinking about this show, that song pretty much was the entire year 2012 for me. On his first tour in four years, he brings along Iggy Azalea for what is sure to be an energetic affair: he makes his views on parties pretty clear in his hit song “Don’t Stop the Party.” No reason to start doubting him now.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO