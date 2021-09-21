CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland challenges Nebraska-Omaha in 1-0 loss

By RANDY SPEER Sports Editor
Fremont Tribune
 8 days ago

The Midland men’s soccer team challenged Division I Nebraska-Omaha Monday night, only to drop a 1-0 loss to the Mavericks in Omaha. “We knew they would be very technical and we would have to sit back some,” said Midland coach Josh Nakayama. “We held a middle block that was successful. We held them to four shots on target all game and had two great chances throughout the game to take the lead or tie but were a bit unlucky.”

