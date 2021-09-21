CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

US-Audiobooks-Top-10

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

Nonfiction

1. A Hunter-Gatherer’s Guide to the 21st Century by Heather Heying and Bret Weinstein, narrated by the authors (Penguin Audio) 2. Based on a True Story by Norm Macdonald, narrated by the author and Tim O’Halloran (Random House Audio)

3. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

4. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

5. You Got Anything Stronger? by Gabrielle Union, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

6. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

7. Can’t Hurt Me by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)

8. If You Tell by Gregg Olsen, narrated by Karen Peakes (Brilliance Audio)

9. Unbound by Tarana Burke, narrated by the author (Macmillan Audio)

10. Be Well by Dr. Jessica Clemons, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)

Fiction

1. Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty, narrated by Caroline Lee (Macmillan Audio)

2. Enemy at the Gates by Vince Flynn and Kyle Mills, narrated by George Guidall (Simon & Schuster Audio)

3. The Sandman by Neil Gaiman and Dirk Maggs, performed by Riz Ahmed, Kat Dennings, Taron Egerton, Neil Gaiman, James McAvoy, Samantha Morton, Bebe Neuwirth, Andy Serkis and Michael Sheen (Audible Originals)

4. Oracle by Andrew Pyper, performed by Joshua Jackson (Audible Originals)

5. The Wisdom of Crowds by Joe Abercrombie, narrated by Steven Pacey (Orbit)

6. The Fellowship of the Ring by J. R. R. Tolkien, narrated by Andy Serkis (Recorded Books)

7. The Casanova by T L Swan, narrated by CJ Bloom and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)

8. Hell Divers VIII: King of the Wastes by Nicholas Sansbury Smith, narrated by R.C. Bray (Blackstone Publishing)

9. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave, narrated by Rebecca Lowman (Simon & Schuster Audio)

10. Right Behind Her by Melinda Leigh, narrated by Christina Traister (Brilliance Audio)

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

The Best Audible Books to Listen to Right Now

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. We live in a glorious time in which it’s completely normal to fall...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

3 Denzel Washington Movies Are Blowing Up On Netflix

As the most-watched list proves on an almost daily basis, Netflix subscribers will never grow tired of the mid budget action thriller. That appears to be especially true if your name is Denzel Washington, Liam Neeson or Jason Statham, with all three of the genre titans currently dominating the viewership charts.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taron Egerton
Person
Riz Ahmed
Person
Laura Dave
Person
Tim Story
Person
Neil Gaiman
Person
Liane Moriarty
Person
Mark Manson
Person
Bret Weinstein
Person
Joshua Jackson
Person
Kat Dennings
Person
Michael Sheen
Person
Bebe Neuwirth
Person
Vince Flynn
Person
Samantha Morton
Person
Matthew Mcconaughey
Person
James Mcavoy
Person
Andy Serkis
UPI News

'The Good Doctor' star Freddie Highmore confirms he's married

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- The Good Doctor star Freddie Highmore is a married man. The 29-year-old actor confirmed on Monday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! that he married a "wonderful woman." "Yes, I got married," Highmore said. "It's funny, ever since I've been wearing this ring people have been asking...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

‘Sopranos’ Creator Brought Original Star Back for Prequel Film to ‘Clear Up’ Story Confusion

[Editor’s note: The following post contains a minor spoiler for “The Many Saints of Newark.”] The upcoming “Sopranos” prequel movie “The Many Saints of Newark” takes place decades before the Emmy-winning HBO drama series, but series creator David Chase still managed to lure back one of the original show’s most popular actors. Michael Imperioli, who starred as Christopher Moltisanti on “The Sopranos,” reprises his role from beyond the grave as the posthumous narrator of “Many Saints.” Christopher died in the HBO series’ final seasons. The film’s plot focuses on Christopher’s father, Dickie Moltisanti (played by Alessandro Nivola). “That was the maraschino cherry...
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Best Movies and Shows on HBO and HBO Max in October

October generally means spooky season, but the most exciting things coming to HBO and HBO Max next month (and there are many, many exciting things) aren't really all that scary — not in the traditional sense, anyway. I guess The Many Saints of Newark, the Sopranos prequel film, is frightening if the thought of entering the state of New Jersey freaks you out. Maybe you see Succession, which finally releases its third season in October, as a horror story about having to regularly interact with your crazy dad. Personally, I've decided that Dune, Denis Villeneuve's long-awaited sci-fi epic, is a frightening tale about the thought of Timothée Chalamet living on another planet where I can't regularly check up on what he's doing. Did that also just send a chill down your spine? Don't worry, it's all pretend.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Audiobooks#Penguin#Lioncrest Publishing#Macmillan Audio#Simon Schuster Audio#Oracle#T L Swan#Blackstone Publishing
goodhousekeeping.com

See Cate Blanchett and Bradley Cooper in Nightmare Alley as first trailer is released

The first trailer for Guillermo del Toro's noir thriller starring Cate Blanchett, Bradley Cooper and Rooney Mara has been released. The film, adapted from William Lindsay Gresham's 1946 novel of the same name, follows Cooper as Stan Carlisle, an ambitious carny with a talent for manipulating people by saying very little, as he crosses paths with Blanchett's Dr. Lilith Ritter, who is even more dangerous than he is.
MOVIES
nickiswift.com

The Tragic Death Of R&B Singer-Songwriter Andrea Martin

Legendary singer and songwriter Andrea Martin died on September 27 at the age of 49. Martin wrote songs for iconic artists such as Monica, En Vogue, Toni Braxton, Leona Lewis, Melanie Fiona, Fantasia Barrino, Jennifer Hudson, and more, per Mirror. Her death was announced in a statement on her Instagram Story, but it did not give her cause of death.
MUSIC
ComicBook

Jamie Foxx Wants to Remake a Stephen King Classic With a Black Lead

In a horror marketplace driven by Jordan Peele's complex psychological horror films with Black protagonists, a Jamie Foxx-led take on Stephen King's classic Misery seems like a no-brainer -- and, indeed, that is apparently an idea that Foxx has had. In a new interview, Foxx told Men's Health magazine that he has already rewritten the story, which centers on a best-selling horror author who is kidnapped and tortured by a super-fan who wants a sequel to one of his most popular works. The Foxx version, apparently, is loosely based on an interaction he had with a couple who won an evening with the star at a charity auction.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever’: Peter Farrelly’s Apple Original Adds Jake Picking, Will Ropp, Archie Renaux And Kyle Allen

EXCLUSIVE: Jake Picking (Top Gun: Maverick), Will Ropp (The Way Back), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone) and Kyle Allen (West Side Story) are the latest additions to The Greatest Beer Run Ever, the Apple Original Film from director Peter Farrelly and Skydance Media. The four actors will star alongside previously announced cast members Zac Efron and Russell Crowe. Pic is based on Joanna Molloy and John “Chickie” Donohue’s book The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A Memoir of Friendship, Loyalty and War, which became a New York Times bestseller upon its publication last year. It tells the true story of Donohue, who left New...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Variety

Netflix to Turn Twisted Novel ‘The Last Mrs. Parrish’ Into Movie (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Last Mrs. Parrish,” a best-selling novel about a twisted con-artist, is getting the movie treatment at Netflix. The streaming service landed the rights to the novel, written by Liv Constantine, and plans to adapt it into a feature film. Amazon in 2019 announced it was developing a TV series based on the book, but the project has since been scrapped. “The Last Mrs. Parrish,” a Reese Witherspoon’s book club pick, has sold over half a million copies and has been published in over 30 countries. The story, a psychological thriller, centers on a con-woman who targets a wealthy couple — the...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Microsoft Theater to Host ‘Love Actually’ Screening and Concert Experience

The beloved holiday romantic comedy Love Actually is hitting the stage in Los Angeles on Dec. 17. Black Ink Presents, the L.A.-based creative and production firm behind “live-to-picture” film and concert experiences, is offering up a one-night-only performance of Love Actually in Concert at Downtown L.A.’s Microsoft Theater. It will feature a screening of the Richard Curtis-directed film from Universal Pictures and Working Title with a score performed live by the Billy Mack Orchestra, based on composer Craig Armstrong’s work on the film. Under the direction of award-winning conductor Thiago Tiberio, the Billy Mack Orchestra will also perform orchestral arrangements of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

The Top 10: Skulls

Thanks to Richard Morris, who suggested I compile a Top 10 jesters and nominated Yorick, prompting David Herdson to suggest this list instead.1. André Tchaikowsky’s. The Polish pianist donated his skull when he died in 1982 to the Royal Shakespeare Company for use in Hamlet, but it took until 2008 for it to be used by David Tennant, as previous casts had been too squeamish. Nominated by Colin Jamieson and Joe Twyman.2. Piltdown Man. Fake skull of the “missing link” composed of parts of an orangutan and a modern human, “discovered” in 1912 and only definitively debunked in 1953. Thanks...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Hollywood Reporter

Adrienne Warren, Sheila Atim Join Viola Davis in Historical Drama ‘The Woman King’ (Exclusive)

Adrienne Warren, the newly minted best actress in a musical at Sunday’s Tony Awards for her work in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, and Olivier Award-winning actress Sheila Atim, have joined the cast of The Woman King, a historical epic from TriStar. Viola Davis and Thuso Mbedu are toplining the drama that also counts Lashana Lynch and John Boyega on the roll call. Gina Prince-Bythewood, who most recently directed Netflix’s sci-fi actioner The Old Guard, is on board to helm the feature that will begin shooting in November in South Africa. Per the studio, the project is inspired by true events that took place in the...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth both faced same health battle

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth often share snippets of their life on social media, giving a glimpse inside their personal lives. And last year, the celebrity couple both faced the same health battle when they tested positive at the same time for coronavirus. The couple had very different reactions to...
CELEBRITIES
worldofreel.com

‘Licorice Pizza’ Trailer Leaks Online …

This looks glorious. A dash of “Punch Drunk Love” mixed in with the character mosaic of “Boogie Nights.”. This is obviously an inferior quality screen-shot video of the the teaser for Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza, but goddamit if you don’t feel that cinematic energy and vibe coming through your screen.
MOVIES
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

588K+
Followers
322K+
Post
277M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy