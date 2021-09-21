Christmas Committee cancels Washington parade again, but ‘Rappahannock Winter Wonderland’ awaits
Committee offers alternative plans for the holiday season in Rappahannock. The Christmas in Little Washington Planning Committee determined out of “an abundance of caution” to again not hold the annual Christmas parade in Washington. Organizers don’t want to risk exposing people, especially young, unvaccinated children, to the crowds the parade tends to generate, according to a news release from the committee.www.rappnews.com
Comments / 0