The Medical College of Wisconsin hired global firm CannonDesign for what it called Milwaukee’s first research center dedicated to cancer therapies and treatments. That MCW Cancer Research Building was first announced in 2019 as an about $100 million, 150,000-square-foot facility. It would expand on the cancer research the Medical College is already doing at the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center in Wauwatosa. Design work is to start this fall and will last into 2022, according to a Tuesday announcement of MCW’s hiring of CannonDesign.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO