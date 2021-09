LaLiga Tech officially launched a suite of products—developed in-house and focusing on digitalization—for other leagues, teams and organizations to utilize. The technology-focused subsidiary of Spain’s top soccer league also announced deals with World Padel Tour, the international circuit for paddle tennis, and Millicom, one of the top telecom operators in Latin America. Developed over the last six years by a team of more than 140 specialists, these products, connected by a single data-based ecosystem, are designed to help organizations in three main categories: fan engagement, content enhancement and competition management. LaLiga Tech’s fan engagement tools include building OTT streaming platforms and software...

