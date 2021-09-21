Metal Bands and video slots

Metallic Child Review (Switch eShop) The venerable hobby of “games” has borne witness to innumerable robotic sprogs. Metallic Child attempts to be a definitive answer to the likes of Mega Man, Astro Boy and - most formidably of all - Mighty No. 9. We jest, of course. Inafune's infamous crowdfunded project (resulting in an incredibly mediocre game) isn't really competition for this one. We bring it up, though, because Metallic Child sort of reminded us of it. Wait, don't run off! We promise it's not a bad thing. You see, Metallic Child is an isometric Mega Man roguelite, as absurd as that sounds, with character designs that immediately bring Mighty No. 9 to mind. You pick a target, then head off into the game world to beat them up.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO