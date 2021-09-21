5 steps drive D.C. schools’ success in hiring diverse and effective teachers
District of Columbia Public Schools has succeeded where many districts have struggled: retaining a diverse teaching force. In recent years, the system has also hired more male teachers of color and retained 95% of teachers rated effective and highly effective by its internal evaluation system, according to the “Right from the Start” report by FutureEd, a Georgetown University think tank.districtadministration.com
Comments / 0