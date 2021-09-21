CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

5 steps drive D.C. schools’ success in hiring diverse and effective teachers

By Matt Zalaznick
districtadministration.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDistrict of Columbia Public Schools has succeeded where many districts have struggled: retaining a diverse teaching force. In recent years, the system has also hired more male teachers of color and retained 95% of teachers rated effective and highly effective by its internal evaluation system, according to the “Right from the Start” report by FutureEd, a Georgetown University think tank.

districtadministration.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA Today

Teachers plus technology is the back-to-school formula for success

Teachers across the country have welcomed students back to classrooms following one of the most tumultuous years on record. While much has been made of the challenges of reorienting students to in-person instruction and ensuring grade-level performance, there are many reasons for teachers, students, and parents to be optimistic this school year.
EDUCATION
US News and World Report

Teachers Organize Supply Drive for Ida-Impacted Schools

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Area teachers are helping after a Louisiana community's only school had over a foot of water inside after Hurricane Ida struck last month. Levees, though elevated in recent years, breached and teachers from the neighboring community of Chackbay decided they had to help their colleagues at Bayou Bouef Elementary, just south of Lake Des Allemands in Lafourche Parish, KATC-TV reported.
THIBODAUX, LA
willistonobserver.com

School diversity director resigns

The Champlain Valley School District’s director of diversity, equity and inclusion, Liliana Rodriquez, resigned last week after just two months on the job, citing personal reasons. “Covid continues to change the lives of many across the globe and I am sad to say that my family is no exception,” she...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#D C#Georgetown University#Start
Washington City Paper

LIVE: D.C. Council Roundtable on COVID and D.C. Schools

This afternoon the D.C. Council will host a roundtable on COVID and D.C. schools. Starting at 1 p.m. on Sept. 21, Washington City Paper Audience Growth & Engagement Editor Michelle Goldchain will report on the discussion between parents and other stakeholders about the experience of these first few weeks of in-person classes during the 2021-22 school year.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
districtadministration.com

How clashes over COVID safety are driving educators to the breaking point

Administrators and educators say they are under siege by both the public and political leaders as they mandate masks and set other policies to block the spread of COVID in their classrooms. A new DeSantis Administration rule allowing Florida students designated as close contacts to stay in school if they...
EDUCATION
districtadministration.com

FETC: The rising importance of library leaders in k-12 schools

The Future of Education Technology Conference (FETC) in January features five tracks for attendees, and one that is generating a lot of interest is Library Media Specialist. Few roles in school districts have become more dynamic, more hands-on and more vital than that of the librarian since the COVID-19 pandemic struck in March 2020. These leaders have shown unmatched flexibility in support of teachers and administrators, whether it’s planning, providing digital solutions, assisting with technology or helping with instruction.
EDUCATION
gcu.edu

Teaching Tuesday: Dispositions of Effective Teachers

What makes a great teacher? Professional dispositions are the defining characteristics of a teacher’s heart, as it shows one’s values and integrity. There is a Model Code of Ethics for Educators, that guides teachers on how they are expected to conduct themselves in the profession; however, the heart of a teacher is one that is illuminated only through action and interactions with classroom students and school personnel. We all have seen this transpire at some point in school experiences. Now, let us look specifically at what we can each do to be effective teachers. Being an effective teacher encompasses much more than just teaching.
PHOENIX, AZ
The 74

New Efforts Could Boost Literacy in D.C. Schools

Public schools in Washington, D.C., have made tremendous progress in the last 14 years — most notably, in fourth-grade reading. Still, the district faces a literacy crisis that has largely gone unresolved. Early literacy skills help unlock a child’s full potential. They open the door for all future learning and ultimately allow students to complete […]
EDUCATION
Arkansas Online

Arkansas looking for tutors for students; training, pay provided

The formation of the Arkansas Tutoring Corps is underway. The purpose of the program is to build a system for recruiting and training tutors who can work with students across the state. The program will also work to connect the tutors with schools and organizations in need of tutors. The...
ARKANSAS STATE
districtadministration.com

Q&A: Why should administrators encourage teacher self-reflection?

As teachers across the country settle into a year like no other, administrators are looking for ways to support them while also dealing with staff shortages and managing COVID-related issues. One way administrators can offer this much-needed support without a heavy lift is by encouraging teacher self-reflection. We recently spoke...
EDUCATION
pajaronian.com

Schools beset by teacher shortage

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY—Education leaders across Santa Cruz County—and the rest of the state—are struggling to fill classroom teaching positions and find substitute teachers, a problem that has left some classes without educators and required administrators at some schools to occasionally take over classes. According to the California State Teachers’ Retirement...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Hoya

FutureEd Report Highlights DCPS Hiring Success

A new report found that Washington, D.C. public schools have improved hiring practices over the last 12 years thanks to new, innovative hiring practices. According to the report released this month by FutureEd, a think tank at Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy, the District of Columbia Public Schools (DCPS) has improved its rate of hiring well-qualified teachers over the last 12 years with the help of the Teacher Education and Compensation Helps (TeachDC) hiring system. The “Right From the Start” report shows that TeachDC has allowed DCPS to improve its ability to identify the candidates best suited for its schools and hire them well before the beginning of the school year.
WASHINGTON, DC
Wicked Local

Plymouth schools hire dozens of teachers and support staff to start new school year

PLYMOUTH – School officials have been busy hiring new employees for the coming school year. The district announced the appointments Monday of 37 new teachers and specialists and 15 support staff. The district also announced 29 resignations and two retirements. Among the resignations were three administrators: Adam Blaisdell, the principal...
PLYMOUTH, MA
MLive

90% of Michigan teachers are white. State sets goal to fix ‘diversity shortage’ in schools

Black and brown students in Michigan are far less likely to have a teacher who looks like them compared to their white peers. The state’s civil rights and education departments set a goal to increase diversity among public school teachers to more closely match the ethnic makeup of students. Michigan State Superintendent Michael Rice said local districts are being encouraged to use federal pandemic relief funds to recruit and retain teachers from different racial backgrounds.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy