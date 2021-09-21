5 steps drive D.C. schools’ success in hiring diverse and effective teachers

What makes a great teacher? Professional dispositions are the defining characteristics of a teacher’s heart, as it shows one’s values and integrity. There is a Model Code of Ethics for Educators, that guides teachers on how they are expected to conduct themselves in the profession; however, the heart of a teacher is one that is illuminated only through action and interactions with classroom students and school personnel. We all have seen this transpire at some point in school experiences. Now, let us look specifically at what we can each do to be effective teachers. Being an effective teacher encompasses much more than just teaching.

