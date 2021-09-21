CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kimberling City, MO

Committee discusses future of Kimberling City police

By AJ Meakins
bransontrilakesnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kimberling City Police Committee had their regularly scheduled quarterly meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 14, which included a public discussion followed by a closed session. During the public meeting, which was attended and watched on ZOOM by dozens of Kimberling City residents, the committee, city administrator and mayor all spoke about the plan to address the city’s current situation of having an empty police department after the entirety of its officers resigned between Aug. 23 and Sept. 7.

www.bransontrilakesnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Congress poised to avert shutdown, but brawl looms on debt

Congress is moving to avert a government shutdown before Friday, leaving Democrats with a tough choice on how to raise the debt ceiling. Both the House and Senate appear poised to pass a short-term funding bill on Thursday that will take one issue off of Congress’s full plate of legislation facing deadlines.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kimberling City, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Kimberling City, MO
Government
Kimberling City, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
ABC News

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea said Wednesday that it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday was...
MILITARY
Reuters

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupting in 'full swing' - USGS

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Hawaii's Kīlauea volcano was erupting in "full swing" late on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said, with local media reporting that the eruption posed no immediate danger to residents. "What was once a cooling lava lake is now a new fissure eruption," USGS Volcanoes said...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Nazi war crimes suspect, 96, flees ahead of trial

BERLIN, Sept 30 (Reuters) - A 96-year-old German woman fled ahead of the opening on Thursday of her trial on charges of aiding and abetting mass murder in a Nazi concentration camp during World War Two, a court spokesperson said. Irmgard Furchner is accused of having contributed as an 18-year-old...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#City Park#Cars#Zoom#Police Committee

Comments / 0

Community Policy