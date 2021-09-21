Committee discusses future of Kimberling City police

The Kimberling City Police Committee had their regularly scheduled quarterly meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 14, which included a public discussion followed by a closed session. During the public meeting, which was attended and watched on ZOOM by dozens of Kimberling City residents, the committee, city administrator and mayor all spoke about the plan to address the city’s current situation of having an empty police department after the entirety of its officers resigned between Aug. 23 and Sept. 7.