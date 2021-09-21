How to Drive Sales in Top-Selling Fruits and Vegetables

The E.U. required many goods to be sold in metric measurements; the British government is axing this "bureaucratic interference." While the United States has rejected the metric system for most practical purposes, the United Kingdom uses an odd mishmash of metric and Imperial. Draft beer is required to be sold in increments of the pint, but spirits have to be sold in milliliters. When calculating how far a soccer player ran, the stats are in kilometers, but when driving a car, the road signs are in miles. Ask someone their weight, and the answer is likely to be in kilograms or stone (that's 14 pounds).

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO