Fender partners with MoFi for swamp ash-built, sunburst-finished PrecisionDeck turntable

Recreate a classic 1970s guitar with the LEGO Ideas Fender Stratocaster building set. This music-inspired LEGO set allows you to construct a Fender Strat guitar, just like the ones Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, and many other artists played. In fact, you’ll build a ’65 Princeton Reverb amplifier. Included with the set are bricks for building the guitar in either red or black. And you get guitar picks in four colors. What’s more, the guitar boasts a whammy bar, tuning pegs, and a pickup switch. It also comes with Fender logo stickers and a textile strap. Meanwhile, the amplifier has a removable panel so you can see the motherboard, speaker, reverb tank, and other details. Moreover, you also get a foldable display stand for the guitar. That way, it can be a centerpiece in your home.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 13 DAYS AGO