Fender partners with MoFi for swamp ash-built, sunburst-finished PrecisionDeck turntable
Fender has partnered with audio technology company Mobile Fidelity Electronics (MoFi) for its first-ever turntable, the PrecisionDeck. Limited to only 1,000 units worldwide, the new turntable has a shape designed by Fender Master Builder Yuriy Shishkov, is built using the same swamp ash wood as found on Fender's Precision Bass guitars and finished in Fender's three-color sunburst.www.guitarworld.com
