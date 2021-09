Michael K. Williams, the revered character actor who was found dead Sept. 6, might well win an Emmy on Sunday night: He is nominated for best supporting actor in a drama series for his work on HBO’s Lovecraft Country, and was widely regarded as the frontrunner even before his untimely death. The Hollywood Reporter has learned that if Williams’ name is called, making him only the seventh posthumous performance winner in the 73-year history of the Emmys, his award will be accepted by his nephew and mentee, Dominic Dupont. Williams has yet to win an Emmy, but he was nominated on four...

