According to the USGS, there are 169 active volcanoes in the United States and the majority of them occur in a handful of states such as Alaska and Hawaii. Currently, Kentucky is not known to have any volcanoes - active or dormant. However, there is some belief that Sugarloaf Mountain located in Rowan County outside Morehead, Kentucky might have once been a volcano. In 1904, there was a report in the New York Times that residents of Rowan County heard rumblings and smoke pouring out of Sugarloaf Mountain. The smoke and noise were later relegated to moonshiners operating their plant and not an actual volcano.

