Look! NFL Sunday Football Truck Drives Through I-80 In Wyoming

Indiana gets a lot of love for being the "Crossroads of America". That's mostly because no one wants to stop there. Have you ever been to Indiana? It's terrible. It's like Nebraska, but with even more corn. I can say this, I was born there. With that said, Wyoming should be considered the "Crossroads of America" because we pretty much connect the West Coast to the Midwest and East Coast. Also, we have mountains to look at, instead of corn.